No, Gujarat High Court Has Not Abolished Reservation Policy In The State

A claim about the abolition of reservation in Gujarat is in circulation among netizens. Social media users are claiming that the Gujarat High Court has completely abolished reservation.



Facebook user Manish Sharma shared the viral post on 19 June 2021. The caption reads, "बधाई हो गुजरात देश का पहला राज्य बना, जहाँ पर आरक्षण को पूर्ण रूप से हटा दिया गया सरकारी नौकरी हो या पढाई सभी में आरक्षण को पूर्ण रूप से समाप्त घोषित कर दिया गया है". (In English, it reads, "Congratulation, Gujarat became the first state in the country, where the reservation has been completely removed, whether it is a government job or education, reservation has been completely stopped".)

The viral post claims that for the next 25 years, reservation policy will not apply to education, jobs, travelling, hotel booking and so on. The viral post also has a link to the Times of India article along with it.









Claim:



Gujarat High Court has abolished the reservation policy.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is fake. The Gujarat High Court has not given any decision to end the reservation in the state.

We searched on google with few keywords to know the truth of this viral claim, but we didn't find any news related to it. If the Gujarat High Court had decided to abolish reservation in the state, it would have been a national issue, and all the media houses would have reported it. But we could not find any authentic report that corroborates this viral claim.

For further investigation, we visited the official website of Gujarat High Court. We could not find any evidence on the website which can validate the viral claim. However, we found an advertisement for the recruitment of 09 vacancies of English Stenographer Grade ­II in the Current Opening Section of the Recruitment Section of the Gujarat High Court website. In this recruitment advertisement of the High Court, 09 posts have been divided according to the different reservation categories. It is clear from this that reservation rules are being followed in the appointment in court there.





The viral post claims that not only jobs but reservations in education, travelling, hotels, etc., have been abolished. However, we could not find any updates related to it. The viral claim also has a link to The Times Of India in the description. The article is of 11 September 2015. This article, which is about 6 years old, reports an order of the Gujarat High Court, in which the court had held that those meritorious reserve category candidates (MRCs) who got relief in the upper age category and have scored more than the general category cut-off, they cannot be kept in the general category. We did not find anything in the article which hints that Gujarat High Court abolished reservation in the state. The article's headline reads, "No benefit of shifting to general category if quota candidates obtain age relaxation: Gujarat HC".

Thus, the claim is false. It is evident that if the claim of abolishing reservation in Gujarat was true, then there would have been no mention of reservation in the appointments eligibility criteria in the Gujarat High Court.

