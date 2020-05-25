Fact Check: No, The Government Is Not Giving A Relief Fund Of ₹5,000 To Each Citizen Amid Lockdown

A WhatsApp forward which assures Rs 5,000 as a relief fund from the government has been doing the rounds.



"FG [federal government] has finally approved and have started giving out free Rs.5,000 Relief Funds to each citizen. Below is how to claim and get yours credit Instantly as I have just did now https://bit.ly/free---funds Note : You can only claim and get credited once and it's also limited so get your now Instantly, " reads the message.

Government is giving a relief fund of ₹5,000 as a limited time offer. Fact Check: The claim is false. Flawed Website The message comes with this link: https://bit.ly/free---funds which redirects to this website. Despite visiting the website several times throughout the day the message on the first page did not change. "Left 1936 FREE Lockdown packages," the website displayed. The number remained constant which is questionable.





On confirming that one is a citizen of India, the website asks, "How much can sustain you throughout the lockdown?" On choosing any of the available options (2000, 5000 and 10000) the website asks, "What will you use your free Rs 5,000 for?" The options provided for this question are: Food, Internet or Clothing. On choosing any of the three option, one is redirected to a page which asks to share the message with 10 other WhatsApp Group.





To give it a more authentic touch a comment section resembling the Facebook layout is also displayed at the bottom of the page.





No matter how many times one visits the website, the name of the 'beneficiaries' and timestamp in the comments always reads 'just now' for all and '2 mins ago' for one comment. This remains constant.

