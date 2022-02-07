Did UP Candidate Say He Is Fighting Assembly Elections To Make Money? No, Old Video Shared As Recent

With the candidates getting ready for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, a video of a UP poll candidate, Gopal Choudhry is going viral with a claim that he is publicly confessing that he wants to be an MLA to earn money in the upcoming UP Elections. In the viral 1:30 minute video, he is publicly admitting in front of the camera that he wants to earn and invest money just like any other politician. As per the social media posts, he is a candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In the video, Gopal Choudhry can be heard saying," मेरा इस चुनाव में कोई मुद्दा नहीं है , मेरा खाली एक ही मुद्दा है। मुझे पैसे कमाने है, इन्वेस्ट करने है और मेरी सारी सुविधाएं पानी है। राजनीती में जो आता है पैसा कमाता है , अपना घर भरता है , ऐसा मै भरूंगा। ..."

English Translation- "I am not contesting elections on any issue, I am fighting for a personal agenda which is to earn money by becoming an MLA. People enter into politics to make money and serve themselves. I will do the same"

Social media users can be seen sharing this video with a caption that reads," Meet India's most honest politician Gopal Chaudhary- who has only agenda, to win elections and make lots of money ! 😂😂 #Election2022" .

M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R), who is a Former Director, CBI shared the video with a caption that reads,"Most honest election candidate so far🤣"

Gopal Chaudhary seems to be fighting election in UP on the ticket given by Samajwadi Party, according to this video.

Claim :

A UP MLA candidate Gopal Chaudhary confesses to fight elections to make money.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The particular video of Gopal Choudhry is five years old and does not concern upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

During our initial investigation, we noticed that in the viral video, the logo at the end of the video is of a news website, the Quint. We ran keyword search and found the original video report published by The Quint on YouTube. The video was uploaded on January 28, 2017 with a title that reads," The Quint: Politics is to Make Money, Fool People, Says Independent Candidate" .

The description of the video states,"The election season is upon us and from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, everyone is busy making election promises to the voters. However, Gopal Chaudhary, one of the independent candidates from Agra constituency, has a different approach."

With the help of above video, We searched for a few news reports on the same incident and found a report by Zee News on January 27, 2017. According to the report, Gopal Choudhary us are an independent candidate from the Agra South constituency. He says that his only purpose of joining politics is to make money and fool people.

We also found another report by The Indian Express on January 28, 2017. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases from February 11 to March 8, 2017. Gopal Choudhary while admitting his lack of experience in the field of politics, said that he does not know how to earn money after becoming MLA, but the officials will teach him once he gets elected.

The report also had a tweet by the ANI dated, January 27, 2017.

#WATCH: Independent candidate Agra South Gopal Chaudhary says 'my only reason for coming into politics is money, I'll fool people" pic.twitter.com/sYfPIdhiYC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017

Conclusion:

With the help of above investigation, it is therefore proved that the video of the Uttar Pradesh candidate, Gopal Choudhary is 5 years old i.e., from 2017 during the Uttar Pradesh Elections. Nowhere the video is related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

