Fact Check: Did Global Times Release Names Of Casualties On Chinese Side In The Galway Valley Clash?

The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent faceoff" that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.



Following this, a WhatsApp Forward started doing the rounds which apparently lists the casualties that occurred on the Chinese side. It is attributed to the Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece.

The message mentions that the Global Times article was published on Wednesday at 0:57:25.

Below is the viral message:

Global Times list of Chinese PLA casuaties:-

Global Times

Published: 2020/6/17 0:57:25

30 Brave Chinese Soldiers killed while defending Chinese

Chinese and Indian troops engaged in serious physical clashes all through the night of 15 June at Galwan valley. Indian side has accepted 20 of its soldiers were killed. A spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command that oversees defences of China's border with India has released the names of 30 Chinese troops killed by Indian action.

The names of Chinese Soldiers martyred are

Lin Jiahao, Major (Shao Xiao)

Meng Jiang, Captain (Shang Wei)

Cui Kang, Captain (Shang Wei)

Huang Mu, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Peng Guiying, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Song Zan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Liang Yan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Zhao Xia, Sgt Major (Yi ji jun shi zhang)

Zheng Wu,

Tao Yi,

Kong He,

Xie Yong,

Gu Kang,

Tan Feng,

Xu Chin,

Ren Ah,

Lu Yin,

Tian Zexi,

Du Min,

Zhong Guiying,

He Huang,

Gao Yang,

Ye Chen,

Zhu Yahui,

Xian Jingyi,

Shi Luoyang,

Wan Yazhu,

Zhang Li,

Yi Sun,

Mo Xuefeng

Both sides have now agreed to disengage after talks at senior level.

...

_The Galwan Valley (Photo/Chinanews.com)_

This is most serious clash in decades and first casualty between the two armies since 1975. India will do well to remember that China is much stronger Country and the restraint of PLA should not be seen as weakness. China does not want war with India but if her territorial sovereignty is threatened by Indian actions aided by the US, we will not hesitate to defend every inch of our territory.



