Fact Check: Did Global Times Release Names Of Casualties On Chinese Side In The Galway Valley Clash?

The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent faceoff" that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.
Following this, a WhatsApp Forward started doing the rounds which apparently lists the casualties that occurred on the Chinese side. It is attributed to the Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece.
The message mentions that the Global Times article was published on Wednesday at 0:57:25.
Below is the viral message:
Global Times list of Chinese PLA casuaties:-
Global Times
Published: 2020/6/17 0:57:25
30 Brave Chinese Soldiers killed while defending Chinese
Chinese and Indian troops engaged in serious physical clashes all through the night of 15 June at Galwan valley. Indian side has accepted 20 of its soldiers were killed. A spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command that oversees defences of China's border with India has released the names of 30 Chinese troops killed by Indian action.
The names of Chinese Soldiers martyred are
Lin Jiahao, Major (Shao Xiao)
Meng Jiang, Captain (Shang Wei)
Cui Kang, Captain (Shang Wei)
Huang Mu, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)
Peng Guiying, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)
Song Zan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)
Liang Yan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)
Zhao Xia, Sgt Major (Yi ji jun shi zhang)
Zheng Wu,
Tao Yi,
Kong He,
Xie Yong,
Gu Kang,
Tan Feng,
Xu Chin,
Ren Ah,
Lu Yin,
Tian Zexi,
Du Min,
Zhong Guiying,
He Huang,
Gao Yang,
Ye Chen,
Zhu Yahui,
Xian Jingyi,
Shi Luoyang,
Wan Yazhu,
Zhang Li,
Yi Sun,
Mo Xuefeng
Both sides have now agreed to disengage after talks at senior level.
...
_The Galwan Valley (Photo/Chinanews.com)_
This is most serious clash in decades and first casualty between the two armies since 1975. India will do well to remember that China is much stronger Country and the restraint of PLA should not be seen as weakness. China does not want war with India but if her territorial sovereignty is threatened by Indian actions aided by the US, we will not hesitate to defend every inch of our territory.
Misreporting
Times Now aired a broadcast based on the viral message. On June 17, 2020, it was reported by them that China had admitted 30 casualties at Galwan Valley. The names mentioned in the viral forward was also called out. The information was attributed to the Global Times.
However, later in the broadcast, the news channel does mention that the information could possibly be a "fake forward".
Retd Major General GD Bakshi, a panellist on Times Now and media outlets as a defence expert also shared the viral message.
List of 30 Chinese soldiers casualties recognised by Chinese PLA western command.#galwanvalleyclash #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/GNBYkNbMyk— Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) June 17, 2020
30 Brave #Chinese Soldiers killed while defending Chinese territory— F@qeer (@_The_Ronin) June 17, 2020
Source: @globaltimesnews
Published: 2020/6/17 0:57:25
Chinese & #Indian troops engaged in serious physical clashes all through the night of 15 June at #GalwanValley
CHINA ACCEPTING FINALLY THAT THEY HAVE A BLODIED NOSE... 30 Brave Chinese Soldiers killed while defending Chinese territory— Dr. Kumar Suresh (sureśa)।।ॐॐ ।। (@suresh_kumr) June 17, 2020
Source: Global Times
Published: 2020/6/17 0:57:25
👇🏽👇🏽
Claim:
Global Times reported the names of the 30 Chinese soldiers killed during the recent Indo-China clash in Galwan Valley.
The viral WhatsApp Forward is fake.
Neither such official confirmation of death of Chinese soldiers from its govt or army nor news reports were found from keywords searches based on the information in the message.
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had also not issued any such information on the Indo-China clash.
On the other hand, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times took to Twitter on June 16 and mentioned that the Chinese government has not released the official numbers of the casualties that occurred in the clash with Indian soldiers.
Chinese side didn't release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn't want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020
