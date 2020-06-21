Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Global Times Release Names Of Casualties On Chinese Side In The Galway Valley Clash?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Global Times reported the names of the 30 Chinese soldiers killed during the recent Indo-China clash in Galwan Valley.

The Logical Indian Crew
21 Jun 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did Global Times Release Names Of Casualties On Chinese Side In The Galway Valley Clash?

The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent faceoff" that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Following this, a WhatsApp Forward started doing the rounds which apparently lists the casualties that occurred on the Chinese side. It is attributed to the Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece.

The message mentions that the Global Times article was published on Wednesday at 0:57:25.

Below is the viral message:


Global Times list of Chinese PLA casuaties:-

Global Times

Published: 2020/6/17 0:57:25

30 Brave Chinese Soldiers killed while defending Chinese

Chinese and Indian troops engaged in serious physical clashes all through the night of 15 June at Galwan valley. Indian side has accepted 20 of its soldiers were killed. A spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command that oversees defences of China's border with India has released the names of 30 Chinese troops killed by Indian action.

The names of Chinese Soldiers martyred are

Lin Jiahao, Major (Shao Xiao)

Meng Jiang, Captain (Shang Wei)

Cui Kang, Captain (Shang Wei)

Huang Mu, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Peng Guiying, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Song Zan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Liang Yan, 1 Lt (Zhong Wei)

Zhao Xia, Sgt Major (Yi ji jun shi zhang)

Zheng Wu,

Tao Yi,

Kong He,

Xie Yong,

Gu Kang,

Tan Feng,

Xu Chin,

Ren Ah,

Lu Yin,

Tian Zexi,

Du Min,

Zhong Guiying,


He Huang,

Gao Yang,

Ye Chen,

Zhu Yahui,

Xian Jingyi,

Shi Luoyang,

Wan Yazhu,

Zhang Li,

Yi Sun,

Mo Xuefeng

Both sides have now agreed to disengage after talks at senior level.

...

_The Galwan Valley (Photo/Chinanews.com)_

This is most serious clash in decades and first casualty between the two armies since 1975. India will do well to remember that China is much stronger Country and the restraint of PLA should not be seen as weakness. China does not want war with India but if her territorial sovereignty is threatened by Indian actions aided by the US, we will not hesitate to defend every inch of our territory.





Misreporting

Times Now aired a broadcast based on the viral message. On June 17, 2020, it was reported by them that China had admitted 30 casualties at Galwan Valley. The names mentioned in the viral forward was also called out. The information was attributed to the Global Times.

However, later in the broadcast, the news channel does mention that the information could possibly be a "fake forward".

Retd Major General GD Bakshi, a panellist on Times Now and media outlets as a defence expert also shared the viral message.




Claim:

Global Times reported the names of the 30 Chinese soldiers killed during the recent Indo-China clash in Galwan Valley.

Fact Check:

The viral WhatsApp Forward is fake.

Neither such official confirmation of death of Chinese soldiers from its govt or army nor news reports were found from keywords searches based on the information in the message.

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had also not issued any such information on the Indo-China clash.

On the other hand, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times took to Twitter on June 16 and mentioned that the Chinese government has not released the official numbers of the casualties that occurred in the clash with Indian soldiers.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Leaders Around The Globe Tweet In Support Of India Following Clash With China?

Claim Review :  Global Times reported the names of the 30 Chinese soldiers killed during the recent Indo-China clash in Galwan Valley.
Claimed By :  WhatsApp Forwards
Fact Check :  False
