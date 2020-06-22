Fact Check: Here's All You Need To Know About 'Favipiravir', New Covid-19 Medicine

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday announced the launch of its antiviral drug Favipiravir, to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in India.



Amid this, social media was abuzz with various claims surrounding 'Favipiravir'.





Below are some of the claims:













The Logical Indian received multiple requests on its Fact check number to authenticate the various claims.





Claim:



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received approvals from Drug Controller General of India to manufacture and market Favipiravir, an anti-viral drug, to treat COVID-19 patients. Fact Check: The claim is true. Backed by clinical evidence and after the evaluation of data and in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee, the Mumbai-based firm received the manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator on Friday, June 19.

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication for Rs 103/tablet, with recommended doses being 1800 mg twice daily on day 1, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14.

Favipiravir Discovered by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. in Japan, Favipiravir was initially approved for therapeutic use in resistant cases of influenza. In 2014, favipiravir was approved in Japan to treat cases of influenza that were unresponsive to conventional treatment. Owing to its efficiency at targetting several strains of influenza, it has been investigated in other countries to treat novel viruses including Ebola and most recently, COVID-19. It is currently being tested in 18 clinical trials for COVID-19 and results from two studies have shown a positive outcome, while data from other trials are awaited. The list of the ongoing clinical trials with this drug can be accessed here.

Below is the press release by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: