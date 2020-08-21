Fact Check: Is Bhagavad Gita Not Allowed In Schools Under Article 30(A) Of Indian Constitution?

Social media posts are being circulated with the claim that Articles 28, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution permit madrasas and other religious institutes to teach the Quran and the Bible. The posts hinting at communal bias also say that under Article 30(A), Bhagavad Gita cannot be taught in schools.





The claim has been shared several times on Twitter and Facebook.













Claim:



Article 30(A) in the Indian Constitution does not allow schools to teach the Gita. Fact Check: The claim is false. Section 30(A) that apparently prevents the reading of Gita in schools, does not exist. Article 28 deals with 'Freedom as to attendance at religious instruction or religious worship in certain educational institutions'. The entire content of the article can be read below:





Article 29 is regarding 'Protection of interests of minorities'. The entire content of the article can be read below:





Article 30 states the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.



The article has 3 sections: 1, 1A and 2. The entire content of the article can be read below:





Therefore, the three articles of the Indian Constitution that are cited in the viral claims do not mention anything about the Gita not being permitted in schools while other religious texts are exempted from this restriction.

