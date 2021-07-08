Video Of Madhya Pradesh Girl Brutally Beaten Falsely Shared As Of Uttar Pradesh

A heart-wrenching video of a girl mercilessly beaten by a group of men is viral on social media. The viral video is being linked to an incident in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, a girl is brutally beaten up with sticks, hanged to a tree, and the assault continues. Later in the video, a boy speaks to his phone camera and appeals to his friends to share the video.

The boy speaks in Hindi, "Friends, I have recently uploaded a video which is my sister's dead body. The address is Lodhipur, Bishnoi. Friends, right now I am at the police station. The policemen are not taking any action; only you can do something. It is the Majholi police station. Neither the media is doing anything nor the police officials. Friends, all I need is your help to reach this video higher up. She was my cousin sister. Friends, please share this video, Brothers." The video then shifts to the brutal assault of the girl.

Due to the graphic nature of the viral video, The Logical Indian is not sharing it.

The Facebook link to the video can be seen here and here. [Trigger Warning: Graphic Video]















A Facebook page, 'Rashtriya Khabar', shared the video, which has been viewed more than 3 lakh times. The page claims to be a News and Media website.

Another Facebook user shared the video and captioned of in Hindi says, "वीडियो में ये घटना थाना मंझोली जनपद मुरादाबाद की बताई जा रही है वज़ह चाहे जो भी रही हो कोई इतना भी क्रूर कैसे हो सकता है इस भारत वर्ष में एक अकेली महिला को बुरी तरह मारा जा रहा है जैसे ये कोई कट्टर इस्लामिक देश हो दोषियों को कठोर से कठोर सजा होनी चाहिए".

English translation of it reads as, "In the video, the incident is being told of police station Majholi, Janpad, Moradabad police station. Whatever be the reason, how can anyone be so cruel? In India, a single woman is being badly beaten as if it is a fanatical Islamic country. There should be a harsher punishment to the culprits".

Claim:

The viral video of a girl being brutally beaten is of Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

The video is a mix of two video clips. We did a reverse image search of keyframes of a part of the viral video. It led to various news articles which reported the incident. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district. The 19-year-old girl was unhappy in her marriage and was often subjected to domestic violence. She tried to flee from her husband's house for a second time when her own family assaulted her.

According to an Indian Express report of 2 July, "The accused seen beating the woman have been identified as her father Kel Singh and first cousins Bhuwan Bheel, Karam Bheel and Dinesh Bheel". The report states that all the four accused have been arrested under the appropriate IPC sections.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Hindustan Times' Youtube channel also reported the incident and uploaded the same video. In the report, Alirajpur SP can be seen saying, "A woman has been beaten by her family members for leaving her marital home. The incident occurred in Futtalab village. We have lodged a case at the Bori police station. Brothers of the woman have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC."



We researched the second part of the video where a boy speaks to his phone camera outside a police station. It is Moradabad police station, as visible in a signboard behind the boy. The boy mentions Majholi police station and Lodhipur Bishnoi. We did keyword research using these words and found the same video uploaded on Youtube.

'Zehan Tak' uploaded the video on 17 June. The channel mentioned, "In Moradabad, UP, there is a stir due to the death of a married woman. The matter is of the Majholi police station area of the district. So, expressing the apprehension of her sister being murdered, he is pleading for help on social media as no action is taken by the police."

Boom Live report spoke to Moradabad police for further details on the case. PRO of IG, Moradabad, told Boom Live that the viral video shows two different incidents. "The viral video of the man is not related to the other video, which shows a woman being attacked. Moradabad police have filed a report in the second case. The sister of the man recording the other video was killed. The incident is from June, and two people have already been arrested in the case. If there are other people involved in the case, they will be arrested too."

The Moradabad police had denied the claims with the viral video from its official Twitter handle on 5 July.

Jagran reported that the incident took place at the Lodhipur Jawahar Nagar area of Majholi police station on 14 June. The body of deceased Rinki was found hanging on the temple's doorstep with injury marks on her body. The police had registered cases against Rinki's husband and eight others based on a complaint filed by her father.

Hence, the viral claim is false. Two different incidents of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are stitched together to make it appear one.

Boomlive has already fact-checked this viral video.

