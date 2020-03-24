Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Gargoyle Attacking Italian Church Is Fake

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 24 March 2020 7:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-24T15:21:23+05:30
Fact Check: Video Of Gargoyle Attacking Italian Church Is Fake
The Logical Indian fact check team investigated the claim that an Italian church was attacked by Islamic forces.

A short video clip showing a gargoyle climbing a church has gone viral on social media.

The caption accompanying the post read, "क्या यह किरिसचानिटी पर इस्लाम के गलबे का गैबी इशारा नहीं है।? (Is this an attack on Christianity by Islamic forces?) "

One of our community members asked us to verify the authenticity of the 45-second ling video clip.

Claim:

Italian church was attacked by Islamic forces

Fact Check:

The video is doctored one. On observing closely, the watermark of a 'JJPD Producciones' can be seen on the top right corner of the video clip.


The keywords 'JJPD Producciones' on YouTube gives out a channel by the same name.

On June 3, 2019, this channel uploaded the viral video with the title "Demonio Aterroriza en Ciudad de Granada – Nicaragua 2019 – Gargola (Demon Terrifies in Granada City – Nicaragua 2019 – Gargoyle?)"

From their channel, it seems like, JJPD Producciones focuses on content similar to the viral video.

The 'About' section of the channel read, "We are two Nicaraguan YouTubers, Brothers, creators of videos with special effects, videos of paranormal encounters, fictional short films, Horror Tales and more. (Translated to English) "

On September 2019, the brothers had uploaded a tutorial sort of video which showed how the gargoyle can be created digitally.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Vladimir Putin Unleash Lions To Keep Russians Indoor?

Claim Review :  Italian church was attacked by Islamic forces
Claimed By :  Facebook posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: Did China

Fact CheckFact Check: Did China's State-run News Agency Xinhua Mock India?

Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccine Now Commercially Available?

Fact CheckFact Check: COVID-19 Vaccine Now Commercially Available?

Coronavirus Outbreak: Punjab Cabinet Ministers To Donate A Month

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Punjab Cabinet Ministers To Donate A Month's Salary To CM's Relief Fund

Helplessness, Boredom, Depression: Here

ExclusiveHelplessness, Boredom, Depression: Here's How You Can Deal With Mental Health Issues During Quarantine

Bihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

NewsBihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

Delhi: Manipur Woman Spat On, Called

NewsDelhi: Manipur Woman Spat On, Called 'Corona', Case Registered Against Unidentified Man