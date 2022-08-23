All section
Caste discrimination
Fact Check
Funeral Procession In Viral Video Is Not Of Inder Meghwal, Who Allegedly Died After Being Slapped By His teacher

Rajasthan,  23 Aug 2022 12:51 PM GMT

A video of a funeral procession that purports to be of Inder Meghwal, who allegedly died after being slapped by his instructor, is going viral. The video, however, is from a soldier's funeral procession in 2020.

A video of a funeral procession for an army soldier is being extensively shared on social media with the claim that it depicts the final rites of the nine-year-old Dalit child, Inder Meghwal, who was allegedly assaulted by his teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Rajasthan's Jalore on July 20.

Inder, a student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Surana village, passed away on August 13 from his wounds at an Ahmedabad hospital. The cops detained the teacher and took him into custody.

The incident led to outrage with people condemning the incident and speaking up against caste discrimination even 75 years after independence.

Claim:

The video has been widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows the funeral procession of Meghwal.

A Twitter handle called "समता Today न्यूज़" shared the video with the caption " इंद्र मेघवाल की अंतिम यात्रा" [English Translation: Indra Meghwal's Last Journey"], claiming it to be of the funeral procession of the child on 16 August and the video has garnered over 43,000 views since.

Another user named Shiv Kumar Chawla ASP shared the video with the caption "अपना भाई भी moose वाले से कम नहीं था 😔 सत सत नमन छोटे भाई #इंद्र_मेघवाल_हत्याकांड छोटे भाई हम शर्मिंदा है तेरा कातिल जिंदा है" |

English Translation: [Even our brother was no less than the moose wala. Sat Sat Naman younger brother # Indra Meghwal Murder case Younger brother, we are ashamed, your murderer is alive.]

Fact Check:

We divided the video into a number of keyframes using the video verification tool InVid, and then we ran reverse image searches on some of the keyframes. This directed us to a YouTube video that was posted on August 15, 2020 by the "Akhileshiyans" channel. YouTube video was a more understandable version of the popular one, and it noted that the parade was for "Jilajeet Yadav," an Indian Army soldier from Jaunpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh.


Starting from this point, we used YouTube's keyword search to find another video on "NYOOOZ UP-Uttarakhand." A chunk of the viral video was included in this 5-minute video (can be seen around 23 seconds). Chants of "Jilajeet bhaiya amar rahe" (Long live Jilajeet) may be heard in this video.

We also looked for news articles on the tragedy and learned that Yadav was murdered in the Pulwama district in 2020 after a clash between security forces and terrorists.

Clearly, the visuals from Indra Meghwal's funeral are just screenshots from an old video of an army soldier's funeral procession.

