Fact Check: Old Video Against Street Prayers In France Shared As Protest Against Recent Beheading Of Teacher

A video has gone viral on social media claiming to be from France. The video shows a protest by French citizens against Muslims offering Namaz on the road and then french singing National Anthem.

The video is shared with the caption, "French citizens protesting against Muslims taking over sidewalks & road space for Namaz....Frenchies responded by singing the French national anthem loudly. No surprise if these "endangered" Islamists seek asylum in India & "Sabaka-Saath-Sant" enacts special law to welcome them!".





The video has gone viral on social media and is being linked to how French are protesting against a recent event where a history teacher was beheaded by a Muslim man for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad while he was teaching.





Facebook user Ranjit Ganguly also shared the same video with the caption hailing France.









The video of French protesting against Muslims offering Namaz on side of the road is recent.

The Logical Indian did a keyword search, "France protest against namaz" which led to a news report published in BBC in 2017. According to the report, the French politicians were protesting against Muslims offering Namaz on streets on Friday in Clichy, the suburbs of Paris.

" Muslim worshippers had been using the square to pray in a protest against a recent decision by the mayor to close their usual prayer hall nearby, which had welcomed up to 5,000 Muslim worshippers each day. Authorities opened a new mosque for the community, but it was 1.5km away and worshippers said it was hard to reach. Their Friday protests have been aimed at pressuring the local council to agree to open a prayer hall in the centre of Clichy," The Local France had reported.

On comparing the picture from a screengrab of the video and the picture published in the report, we saw both had the same banners, written, "STOP AUX PRIÈRES DE RUE ILLÉGALES!" (Translates in English as, 'Stop illegal street prayers').







Another report published in The Local Fr said the elected politicians were opposing Namaz on streets by flashing their tricolours and singing Marseillaise.





Thus, we can conclude that an old video is being circulated with the recent context of the killing of a Muslim teacher.

