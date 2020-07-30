Fact Check: FRDI Bill Is Being Reintroduced In Parliament Soon?

Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance(FRDI) Bill, which is a part of a host of banking reforms and enactment of laws that aim to resolve the conditions of the failing banks was a major cause of worry for depositors across the country three years ago. The bill proposed to close down the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) that was formed as a RBI subsidiary in 1971 to insure the savings of the depositors up to a limit of ₹1,00,000. In case a stressed bank had to be liquidated, the depositors would be paid through DICGC. It was mandatory for the banks to pay a sum to the DICGC as the insurance premium. But the FRDI Bill proposed that the banks need to pay a sum to the Resolution Corporation but didn't specify the insured amount. It was also unclear in the new bill that how much a depositor would be paid in case of liquidation.

Recent rumours say that it is back and the union government is re-proposing it in 2020.







A quote by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being shared along with the message.



"We are working on the FRDI Bill, but not sure when it can get through the House," Sitharaman said in an interactive session with media and industry in Mumbai," reads the message. Interestingly, a report by Hindu on the bill is also being circulated. The Logical Indian received numerous requests to verify the claims made in the message.





Claim:



FRDI Bill is going to be implemented in the near future. Fact Check: The claim is false. The report cited in the message is 3 years old. The Finance Ministry also issued a clarification recently and rubbished the rumours. The ministry said that they haven't taken any decision on the FRDI bill yet.

Has the government taken a decision to reintroduce the FRDI Bill in Parliament?



NO.



Clarification from @FinMinIndia here 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qvX5hMIgbr — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) July 27, 2020