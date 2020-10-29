Fact Check: Old Video From Turkey Goes Viral As French Police Attacking Muslim Protesters

A video has gone viral where one can see water cannons and tear gas being used to end a protest on the street. The video has gone viral with the caption, "French police attacked Muslims praying on the streets of Yüksekova!".

The video has gone viral in the backdrop of Muslims protesting against French President Macron after he talked about extremism in Islam. Earlier, an 18-year-old teenager belonging to Muslim community killed his history teacher for showing Prophet Mohammed's cartoon in the class.











French police attacked muslims praying on the streets of Yüksekova!



When India is going to come out with secularism band & when will we start similar practice in India!

pic.twitter.com/2hgVF4CYa5 — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) October 28, 2020

Claim:



French police used water cannons and tear gas against Muslim protestors.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian took a screenshot of the video and did a reverse image search.

The reverse image search led to a YouTube video published on a channel Yüksekova Haber Portalı in 2012. The video had the caption, "'Gaz bombalı 'sivil Cuma namazı - Yüksekova - Gever." (Translates in English as, Civil Friday prayer' in Yüksekova district of Hakkari).





The Logical Indian then searched on Google with the same keyword and found an article published in the Turkish news website, Haber7 on November 9, 2012. The article also had an image similar to the screengrab available in the article.





According to the report, a group of high school students came together on Cengiz Topel Street and held a protest to draw attention to the ongoing hunger strikes in prisons. The students were shouting slogans in favour of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) with Öcalan flags and despite various warnings did not move. After which the police forces used water cannons and tear gas. The use of water cannons and tear gas also disturbed the Muslims who were offering Friday prayers in the same place. In Turkey, PKK is considered a militant organization.

Thus, The Logical Indian concludes that an old video of a protest in Turkey has gone viral with false claims of it belonging to France.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Of Muslims Celebrating Prophet's Birth Circulated As They Protesting Against France

