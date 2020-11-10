Fact Check: Old Video From Belgium Shared As French Parliament Insulting Quran

A few weeks back, an 18-year old student beheaded his history teacher over showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed in the class. Later French President Emmanuel Macron in his speech defended the controversial cartoons and said that Islam is in crisis across the world. This led to the condemnation of the French President globally especially in Muslim majority countries like Turkey and Pakistan. This act of Macron was opposed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who wrote letters to Islamic nations to unite against Islamophobia.

Amid the row, a video is viral on social media in India. The video shows a discussion about Quran in Parliament purportedly of France. The video was shared with the caption, "The words used for the Quran in the French Parliament are worth listening to, the world is now slowly realizing its reality, and is speaking freely."

Facebook page Live Image also shared the video with the claim, "France parliament declared the Quran as the cause of..."

French Parliament discussed the Quran being roots of all evil.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search using Invid tools and found an image published on Getty Image. It was published in January 2015, with the caption, "Vlaams Belang Filip Dewinter holds the Quran during a speech at a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels."

Brussels is the capital of Belgium.





The Logical Indian then did a keyword search with 'Vlaams Belang Filip Dewinter holds the Quran' and found a piece of news published in Middle Ethe ast Eye. The article had an image of Dewinter holding Quran and was published with the headline, "Syria's Assad meets far-right Belgian politician".

According to AA report, Flemish extreme-right politician Vlaams Belang Filip Dewinter insulted Quran in Belgian Parliament on 22 January 2015, when he wanted to explain the counsel to stop funding mosques in the country.

Thus, an old video from Belgium has gone viral with a false context of a discussion of the Quran in France parliament.

