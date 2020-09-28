Fact Check: Video Falsely Shared As Founder Of Himalaya Drug Company Giving A Communal Speech

A video in which a man can be heard encouraging the Muslim community to 'take over' judiciary, police department, administrative services, healthcare by increasing their representation in these sectors is being circulated on social media platforms.



Social media posts claim that the man in the video is the founder of Himalaya Drug company. In the video the man urges the Muslim youth to get jobs in all fields so that other communities are dependent on them. "We are all proud of Indian 'Himalayan Drug Company' but see the mentality of it's owner Mohammed Manal and think twice before using the products. #Bycotthimayaproducts#makestrongbharat#awakehindus," reads the caption of one such post.





We are all proud of Indian 'Himalayan Drug Company' but see the mentality of it's owner Mohammed Manal and think twice before using the products. pic.twitter.com/X2ingTXpv3 — Langra Bhoot (@Bhootnath84) September 26, 2020

We are all proud of Indian 'Himalayan Drug Company' but see the mentality of it's owner Mohammed Manal 😗☹️🤨 and think twice before using the products. @HimalayaIndia you losses many family's trust after listening this video. pic.twitter.com/nRsnHhBd5B — Ashutosh Chandwar (@achandwar) September 27, 2020

We are all proud of Indian 'Himalayan Drug Company' but see the mentality of it's owner Mohammed Manal 😗☹️🤨 and think twice before using the products. pic.twitter.com/ptW19aUUEC — प्रकाश भट्ट ॐ卐 कट्टर हिन्दू ॐ卐 (@ParkashBhatt16) September 27, 2020

We are all proud of Indian 'Himalayan Drug Company' but see the mentality of it's owner Mohammed Manal 😗☹️🤨 and think twice before using the products. pic.twitter.com/dqrsBug2yV — Bharatputra (@Bharatp22285782) September 25, 2020









Claim:



Founder of Himalaya Drug Company, M Manal gave a communal speech. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames and using InVid for the same.. This led to a report by The Siasat Daily which was published on September 7, 2020. The report carried a screenshot from the viral video. According to the report, the man in the video is a lawyer.





Based on this, a keyword search in Urdu led to a Facebook post dated August 6 by a page called Naqi Ahmed Nadwi.

"The demolition of the Babri Masjid and the erection of the Ram Temple on its site is a turning point in the history of India which Muslims must seriously consider," reads the caption of the post.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" or a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The profile picture of the page shows the same man seen in the video. Below is a comparison of the profile picture on the left and a screenshot from the viral video on the right:





According to the Linkedin Profile with the same name and picture, Naqi Ahmed Nadvi currently works as an administrator at a Saudi Arabia based firm Maaden.







Sources inside the company confirmed to The Logical Indian that the man in the video is not the Founder of the Himalaya Drug Company. In fact, Mohammed Manal, Himalaya's founder, had passed away in 1986.



Below is a screenshot from the website:





Below is a comparison of the founder's photograph as seen on the company website (left) and the man from the viral video (right):





Therefore, the man in the viral video is not the founder of the Himalaya Drug company.

