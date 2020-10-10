Fact Check

Fact Check: Netizens Confuse MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav With SP Supremo & Declare Him Dead

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is dead.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Oct 2020 10:01 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image credit: Samajwadi Party/Twitter

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Member of Legislative Council Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at around 9 pm on Saturday, on October 3, 2020. The veteran politician, Mulayam (92) breathed his last at his native village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Amid this, photographs of SP founder and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav are being circulated on social media to announce the death of another SP leader and MLC, with the same name.










In fact, the claim was also updated on the Hindi version of Wikipedia. This has now been taken down.

Below is a screenshot of the translated version of the Hindi version of the Wikipedia page:


Claim:

Former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is dead.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Deceased Mulayam Singh shared his name with Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, which led to the confusion on social media.

The official Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party had posted the photograph of the deceased politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav and wrote "The demise of Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, senior socialist leader and former MLC of Auraiya. Condolences to the bereaved family (Translated from Hindi)".

Further, in a tweet, a daughter-in-law of the former Chief minister, Aparna Bisht Yadav, rubbished the rumours and stated that the SP patron, Netaji, Mulayam Singh Yadav is alive and healthy.

"By the grace of God, our beloved father, our Netaji, Mulayam Singh Yadavji is healthy," she wrote.

Further, a spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party rubbished the viral claims and stated that the deceased was a namesake.

"An MLC from Auraiya had died who shared his name with the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, netaji is healthy and alive," BOOMLive quoted Anurag Bhadauriya, an official spokesperson of the party, as saying.

Further, Akhilesh Yadav, son of former UP CM, also tweeted an image of the late MLC and called him a close aide of 'Netaji'.

Below is a photograph showing both the leaders together. The late politician can be seen on the left and the SP Patron is on his right.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Fake Quote Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav On 'Ram & Hanuman'

Claim Review :  Former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is dead.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
