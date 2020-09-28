Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim That Manmohan Singh Was Asked To Leave His Chair For Sonia Gandhi

A 12-second clip in which former PM Manmohan Singh can be seen being asked by two officials to move from the chair he was seated in is being circulated on social media. In the video, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi can be seen first standing behind him and later, taking the chair Dr Manmohan Singh left.



"Pathetic way of bureaucracy. First time I am seeing a PM being told to move to other chair. Imagine the kind of hold she had in the entire 10 years of rule. We always respect the chair," reads the caption of one such post.

Pathetic way of bureaucracy. First time I am seeing a PM being told to move to other chair. Imagine the kind of hold she had in entire 10 years of rule. We always respect the chair. https://t.co/wTpjqzmz3A pic.twitter.com/CdotTWsY0F — Murali Jai Hind🇮🇳 (@Muralik79739498) September 26, 2020

The claim was viral in 2017 as well.

Claim:

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was asked to vacate a chair at an event for Sonia Gandhi. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a broadcast by "India TV News" on December 14, 2011. According to a report on the incident, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had to exchange their seats at a UPA meeting which was held at the Prime Minister's residence.





The Prime Minister had sat on the chair meant for Sonia Gandhi, while the latter took the chair meant for Dr Singh.



On noticing it, Special Protection Group officials first requested Sonia Gandhi to vacate the PM's seat, while another official told the PM in his ear that he should shift to Sonia Gandhi's seat.