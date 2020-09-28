Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim That Manmohan Singh Was Asked To Leave His Chair For Sonia Gandhi

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was asked to vacate a chair at an event for Sonia Gandhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   28 Sep 2020 11:17 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-28T18:58:49+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A 12-second clip in which former PM Manmohan Singh can be seen being asked by two officials to move from the chair he was seated in is being circulated on social media. In the video, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi can be seen first standing behind him and later, taking the chair Dr Manmohan Singh left.

"Pathetic way of bureaucracy. First time I am seeing a PM being told to move to other chair. Imagine the kind of hold she had in the entire 10 years of rule. We always respect the chair," reads the caption of one such post.

The claim was viral in 2017 as well.



Claim:

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was asked to vacate a chair at an event for Sonia Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

This led to a broadcast by "India TV News" on December 14, 2011.

According to a report on the incident, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had to exchange their seats at a UPA meeting which was held at the Prime Minister's residence.


The Prime Minister had sat on the chair meant for Sonia Gandhi, while the latter took the chair meant for Dr Singh.

On noticing it, Special Protection Group officials first requested Sonia Gandhi to vacate the PM's seat, while another official told the PM in his ear that he should shift to Sonia Gandhi's seat.

The two leaders had reportedly exchanged their seats with a smile.

SPG or the Special Protection Group is tasked with providing 24 hour's security to the Prime Minister of India.

Protocol dictates that no one can sit on the PM's designated seat due to security reasons.

Therefore, an old video clip is being shared with misleading claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was asked to vacate a chair at an event for Sonia Gandhi.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
