Viral Claim About Former President Pratibha Patil Praising PM Modi Is False

A claim is going viral on WhatsApp about former President Pratibha Patil 'praising' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A graphic with her image and text is being shared by people to imply that Patil supports PM Modi.

The text on the graphic is written in Hindi, "कांग्रेसी राष्टपति बोलो मोदी *ब्रेकिंग न्यूज|* देश की पूर्व राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती प्रतिभा पाटिल ने पीएम मोदी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। प्रतिभा पाटिल ने कहा कि भले ही मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी से हूँ, लेकिन मैं आज भारत देश की समाज सेविका के रूप में भारतीय जनता को ये कहना चाहती हूँ कि, नरेंद्र मोदी ही ऐसे एक इंसान हैं जो भारत देश को एक अच्छा राष्ट्र बना सकते हैं, क्योंकि उनमे वो निर्णय लेने की क्षमता जो भारत देश के देशवासियो को नई दिशा प्रदान कर सकते हैं । मोदी जी ने भारत देश को एक नई दिशा प्रदान की है, मैने SK भी देश के लिए एक राष्ट्रपति के रूप में सेवा की है। मगर मैंने कभी भी पीएम मोदी जैसा नेता नहीं देखा |"

[Rough Translation: Congressi President Say Modi. Breaking News. Former President of the country, Smt. Pratibha Patil has given a big statement about PM Modi. Pratibha Patil said that even though I am from the Congress party, today as a social worker in India, I want to say to the Indians that Narendra Modi is the only person who can make India a good nation because he has the ability to make those decisions that can provide a new direction to the countrymen of India. Modi Ji has given a new direction to the country of India, I have also served as a President of the country, but I have never seen a leader like PM Modi.]

This claim has been viral on Facebook and WhatsApp since 2018. Every few months, this comes up and becomes viral again, as is seen in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well.

We also received messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact-check the claim.





Claim:



Former president Pratibha Patil praised PM Modi and said only he can make India a better nation.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We first searched the keywords on Google and tried finding any media reports or official information about Pratibha Patil talking about Prime Minister Modi, but we couldn't find anything at all. If a former President was praising the current Prime Minister, the information would be easily available, which it wasn't.

We then contacted Patil's Private Secretary GK Das, who confirmed that it is fake news. He said that this image keeps coming up every few months since 2018 and that it is false, and the former President has not made any statement like that. He also added that Patil had said in a conference that she had nothing to do with this statement.

Patil, who was India's first woman president for the years 2007-2012, now resides in Pune.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Ex-President of India Pratibha Patil has not made any statement praising PM Modi, or anything of the sort.

