Fact Check: Did A Flyover Collapse In Bengaluru?

A set of photographs showing a collapsed flyover is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Mumbai. Some also claimed that it is from Ahmedabad. Many other posts claimed that it shows "Metro Line Collapsed near Phoenix Mall Mumbai".

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.



A flyover collapsed in Mumbai/Ahmedabad/ Bengaluru.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse image search of the viral photo indicated that it is actually from Gurugram.

The photographs were found on several news reports, according to which a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed on August 22 in Gurugram.

A Hindustan Times report said that a section of a flyover being constructed on Gurugram's Sohna Road collapsed around 10 pm the night before, injuring two.

The incident had occurred at 9.47 pm when three girders installed recently between two pillars came crashing down in front of Vipul Greens condominium.

According to the police, two labourers were injured. However, a serious accident got averted since it was night time and traffic volume was low. In light of the pandemic, the state government's measures had ensured the closure of markets and offices on Saturday.

Reportedly, the section that collapsed was a part of the first package of the 21.66 km-long Sohna road project.

Below are screenshots of reports carrying the viral images: