Fact Check

Fact Check: Did A Flyover Collapse In Bengaluru?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a photo which is being shared with the claim that a flyover collapsed in Mumbai/Ahmedabad/Bengaluru.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   26 Aug 2020 10:56 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did A Flyover Collapse In Bengaluru?

A set of photographs showing a collapsed flyover is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Mumbai. Some also claimed that it is from Ahmedabad. Many other posts claimed that it shows "Metro Line Collapsed near Phoenix Mall Mumbai".




The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


Claim:

A flyover collapsed in Mumbai/Ahmedabad/ Bengaluru.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse image search of the viral photo indicated that it is actually from Gurugram.

The photographs were found on several news reports, according to which a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed on August 22 in Gurugram.

A Hindustan Times report said that a section of a flyover being constructed on Gurugram's Sohna Road collapsed around 10 pm the night before, injuring two.

The incident had occurred at 9.47 pm when three girders installed recently between two pillars came crashing down in front of Vipul Greens condominium.

According to the police, two labourers were injured. However, a serious accident got averted since it was night time and traffic volume was low. In light of the pandemic, the state government's measures had ensured the closure of markets and offices on Saturday.

Reportedly, the section that collapsed was a part of the first package of the 21.66 km-long Sohna road project.

Below are screenshots of reports carrying the viral images:


Further, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also tweeted similar photographs following the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Ganpati Installation Video From Hyderabad Shared With False Communal Claim

Claim Review :  A flyover collapsed in Mumbai/Ahmedabad/ Bengaluru.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian