Viral Image Of Flooded Showroom Is From Patna, Not Mumbai

A picture of a showroom filled with water is going viral on social media. It is being claimed by social media users that this photo is of Mumbai, where heavy rain is wreaking havoc these days. Mumbai is currently witnessing heavy rainfall, which is almost 90% of the average rainfall of the entire monsoon season. Maharashtra government has announced a high alert in Mumbai and the nearby areas.

Sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote, "You can imagine what havoc the rain is causing in".





It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.





Claim:

The viral image is of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

FactCheck:

The claim is false. The picture viral on social media is neither from Mumbai nor of recent times.

On doing a google reverse search, we came to know that it was shared by many people as showing the situation in Patna in 2019 during rain. We found the viral picture in the September 2019 reports of 'Nai Duniya' and 'News Nation'. In these reports, it was mentioned that the viral picture is from the year 2019. A showroom of Raymond brand at Hathwa Market, Patna, was flooded after heavy rain.

In the 'Nai Duniya' report, we found many more pictures of the Raymond showroom flooded with water after heavy rainfall. According to the news report published by India Today, on September 30, 2019, more than 29 people lost their lives due to heavy rainfall in Bihar.

We also found this image in a tweet by News18 Bihar on 28 September 2019.

It is clear that the pictures of the water-filled showroom are from Patna, and they are being shared as Mumbai, stating that they are recent. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Dainik Bhaskar Did Not Put Up Any Hoarding Against BJP; The Viral Image Is Morphed