Old Picture Of Floods In Bangladesh Is Being Shared To Show Flood Situation In India

The rains are wreaking havoc in many parts of the country. Amid the reports of deaths and plight of the people in flood-hit areas, a picture is going viral on social media, in which a woman can be seen cooking food for her two children on top of a wooden stick floating in the water at a flooded site. A hut is also visible near the boat. While sharing this picture, users are claiming on social media that this incident is from India.

Twitter user Suraj Gupta wrote in Hindi,वर्तमान भारत की जीती जागती #तस्वीर खैर आप #मंदिर_मस्जिद बनाइये". Its English translation reads, "Living picture of present India...anyways you make #temple_mosque".





वर्तमान भारत की जीती जागती तस्वीर खेर आप मंदिर बनाओ मस्जिद बनाओ लेकिन किसी गरीब का घर मत बनाओ।। pic.twitter.com/lWLmsGBa6T — RAKESH KUMAR SEWALIA (@RakeshSewalia) July 23, 2021

The image is viral on Facebook as well.





Claim:

The viral image is of India.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The viral picture is from Bangladesh. This picture has nothing to do with India.

We searched this image using Google reverse image. On searching, we found this picture in a report published in 2017 on daily-sun.com. This news was about the floods in Bangladesh.

We also found this picture in a news published in 2017 on another Bangladeshi news website thefinancialexpress.com.bd.

We also found this picture on pinterest.com. According to the information given here, this picture was taken by a photojournalist named Shamsul Haque Suja, a Bangladeshi photojournalist.

AajTak contacted Shamshu Haque. He told AajTak that he had taken this picture in July 2016 in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram district. Shamsul was covering the flood-prone areas of Bangladesh on an official assignment of RDRS. Shamsul said that the condition in the area shown in the picture was terrible at that time, and people were not even getting proper food.

We also found similar pictures on websites named Alamy and Braced.Org. Like the viral picture, people can be seen cooking food on a makeshift boat in flood-hit areas on these two websites.

It is evident from the news reports covered by the Bangladesh media houses that this picture is from Bangladesh and is five years old. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Indian Media Share Old Photos To Claim Chinese Engineers Carry AK-47 Rifles In Pakistan