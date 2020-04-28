Fact Check

Fact Check: Reports Claiming First Participant In UK COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Has Died Are False

The Logical Indian fact check team investigates the claim that the first participant in a UK COVID-19 vaccine trial has died.

The Logical Indian Crew
28 April 2020 8:29 AM GMT
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Fact Check: Reports Claiming First Participant In UK COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Has Died Are False

Microbiologist Elisa Granato was the first human to be injected for the human trial phase of a potential vaccine of COVID-19 by a group of scientists at the University of Oxford, UK, on April 23.

Following this news reports have been circulating online claiming that Dr Granato has died shortly after being injected with the vaccine.

"Elisa Granato, the first volunteer who availed herself in Oxford for a jab in the first Europe human trial of a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus pandemic has died. She died two days after the vaccine was administered, authorities have said and added that an investigation into the cause of the death has been initiated," reads one such report published on News NT.


Another report was published with the same claim on a website called "The Nigerian News".

The viral claim was also been circulated on social media platforms.

Claim:

The first participant in a UK COVID-19 vaccine trial has died.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Dr Granato is alive and well. The reports are fake.

BBC's medical correspondent Fergus Walsh, who had earlier covered the vaccine trial has debunked the fake news through a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site.

"Fake news has been circulating on social media that the first volunteer in the Oxford vaccine trial has died. This is not true! I spent several minutes this morning chatting with Elisa Granato via Skype. She is very much alive and told me she is feeling 'absolutely fine'," Walsh wrote.

He later posted a video of Dr Granato saying that she was "very much alive" and "having a cup of tea".


On April 26, Dr Granato took to Twitter to announce that she is fine. She also appealed people to not share the fake report.


She has since protected her Twitter account.

Further, the official account of the Department of Health and Social Care, UK has called the news "completely untrue".

The Oxford University issued a statement on their website, in which they acknowledged the fake news and clarified that all official updates regarding the trial will be published on the website.

"We are aware there have been and will be rumours and false reports about the progress of the trial. We urge people not to give these any credibility and not to circulate them. We will not be offering a running commentary about the trial but all official updates will appear on this site," reads the statement.

