Fight Between Two Parties At Dhaba In Haryana Shared With False Communal Spin Targeting Muslim Livelihoods

A video of CCTV footage is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some people are seen fighting amongst themselves. While sharing the video, social media users claim Muslim staff of a restaurant in Haryana beat up the husband and other family members of a Hindu woman for protesting against indecency of a Muslim waiter.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "हरियाणा के एक मुस्लिम ढाबे में हिंदू महिला को देख कर मुस्लिम वेटर ने महिला पर अश्लील कमेंट किया, महिला के विरोध करने पर उसके पति को पूरे मुस्लिम स्टाफ के लड़को ने मिल कर बहुत मारा। किसी मुस्लिम के ढाबे में फैमिली सहित जाने से बचे!!! धन्यवाद."



[English Translation: Seeing a Hindu woman in a Muslim dhaba in Haryana, a Muslim waiter made an obscene comment on the woman. When the woman protested, her husband was beaten up by the Muslim boys. Avoid going to any Muslim Dhaba with family!!! Thank you.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. The video link is here.]



Another Twitter user wrote, "MANNAT STAR HAWELI- Hotels on Highways by Muslims & make crores of Rupees. Alert Your families are not safe in such places. See Video, husband was beaten by. Seeing a Hindu woman in a Muslim hotel, a Muslim waiter made obscene remarks on the woman."

MANNAT STAR HAWELI- Hotels on Highways by Muslims & make crores of Rupees. Alert Your families are not safe in such places. See Video, husband was beaten by.मुस्लिम होटल में हिंदू महिला को देख कर मुस्लिम वेटर ने महिला पर अश्लील कमेंट किया महिला के विरोध https://t.co/1oLJ2LXnnN — sharmabd11 (@sharmabd11) March 3, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Muslim staff of a Dhaba in Haryana beat up a Hindu woman's husband, when the woman protested against a Muslim waiter making obscene remarks.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. No communal angle is involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video and found the logo of 'Janata Breaking News' on the top right side of the viral video. Taking a hint from it, we searched the page and found the viral video uploaded on the page on 20 February 2022. The caption of the video reads in English, "Mannat star dhaba assaulted customers, the woman was molested by the waiter, the dispute started again, see the pictures captured in the camera". Similar footage can be seen in the video. We watched the whole video carefully and found that nowhere the report mentioned Hindu-Muslim or any communal angle.

On searching more, we found a video report of Haryana Tak dated Feb. 19 on this incident. According to the report, the incident took place on the late-night of 13 February at Mannat Dhaba located in village Samana Bahu, on the way to Kurukshetra. Here a family came for a dinner and a waiter made an obscene comment on the woman, after which her husband (Ravi) complained about this to the manager. Later, the matter accelerated so much that it led to a fight. The staff of the dhaba beat him up with sticks.

ETV Harayana and Jagran also reported the same. According to the report of ETV Haryana, a case has been filed in Butana Police Station on the basis of the complaint given by the youth (Ravi). However, even after six days, no action was taken by the police.

We also found a video report video on a YouTube channel named Kurukshetra Media dated February 20. The title of the video reads in English, "Mannat Sitara Dhaba controversy heated up, Dhaba owners denied the allegations." According to the report, Vikas Sangwan said that the allegation made against us is false. On Feb. 13 night, 6 boys came to our dhaba and they all were drunk. In the car parking, they were drinking and playing loud music due to which other guests were suffering. After that while eating inside the restaurant, they were misbehaving. When our manager told them stop, they grabbed the manager's collar at the counter. After which the fight started. It is to be noted that in this report too, no communal angle was mentioned as the video claim.

After this, we contacted Kanwar Singh, SHO of Butana Police Station where this viral incident took place. He told us, "Both the parties are from Hindu community and there is no communal angle. We have lodged FIR from both sides. Three staff of Mannat Sitara Dhaba have been arrested so far."

It is evident from our investigation and from the statement of Butana Police station SHO, Kawar Singh that both the parties involved in this fight belong to the Hindu community and no communal angle is involved in it as the viral posts claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.