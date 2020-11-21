Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Ladies In The Photo Are Not Female Police Officials From Kerala

Image of students of an Arabic college from Kerala is being shared as female police officials in Kerala.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Nov 2020 10:31 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
An image of a police inspector standing with ladies wearing burkha has gone viral with the claim that those ladies in burkha are the lady police officials working in Kerala. The image is being shared with an anti-Muslims sentiment.

The image is shared on Facebook with the caption, "चौंकिए मत यह फ़ोटो साउदी अरब का नहीं है बल्कि केरल कि महिला पुलिस का है। #सोतेरहोहिन्दूओं…!i" (Which translates in English as "Don't be surprised, this photo is not of Saudi Arabia but of Kerala's female police).


The image is also being shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The ladies wearing burkha in the photo are female police officers from Kerala.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image and found the image was published in an article by The Indian Express. The image was shared with the caption, "Kasargod district police Chief K G Simon poses with the students." The story was published on October 24, 2017, and said that the girls were the students of Arabic college at Uliyathaduka, Kerala.


According to a report of Vishwas news, the police officer, K G Simon, confirmed that the ladies seen in the image were students who were participating in Self-defence program, 'Nirbhaya' organised by Vanitha police.

Thus, the image is being shared with false narration

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

