Fact Check: Boy Saves Deer Amid Floods In Assam?

Amid the devastating floods in Assam, a set of photographs is going viral with the claim that it shows a boy rescuing a fawn from drowning in the floodwaters in Assam.



In the photograph, the boy can be seen fully submerged in the water while holding the scared fawn above the water level. Some social media users also compared the photograph with the beginning scene in the movie 'Bahubali' which shows the character, Sivagami's hand, raised above swirling waters, holding up a baby.





"Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning," reads the caption of one such post. It has been shared over 7000 times and liked over 30,000 times.



















Claim: Photo showing boy saving a fawn from drowning is from Assam. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search led us to news reports from 2014, which carried the viral photo.





According to a Daily Mail report, dated February 6, 2014, a boy called Belal had jumped into a river in Noakhali, Bangladesh and held a young fawn in one hand above his head to save the animal.

Below are other images from the incident:





Reportedly, in 2014, a combination of heavy monsoon rainfall in Bangladesh's main river basins and the arrival of meltwater from the Himalayas had triggered severe flooding in the regions of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Bogra, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, and Sherpur districts.

