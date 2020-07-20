Fact Check: Boy Saves Deer Amid Floods In Assam?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
Amid the devastating floods in Assam, a set of photographs is going viral with the claim that it shows a boy rescuing a fawn from drowning in the floodwaters in Assam.
In the photograph, the boy can be seen fully submerged in the water while holding the scared fawn above the water level.
Some social media users also compared the photograph with the beginning scene in the movie 'Bahubali' which shows the character, Sivagami's hand, raised above swirling waters, holding up a baby.
"Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning," reads the caption of one such post. It has been shared over 7000 times and liked over 30,000 times.
Real BAHUBALI! Dis boy frm #Assam carries baby deer 2 sv hm frm d fld!#India #MonsoonDiaries #MumbaiRains #urbanmyth pic.twitter.com/Q0mIPmMJRi— The Tribal Box (@TheTribalbox) July 28, 2016
#Humanity plays vital role in this world.— Muthu Pandian BJP (@bjpmuthupandian) July 19, 2020
This incident is best example for that.
Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning. #HumanityStillExists #saveanimals #savenature pic.twitter.com/V0cH3jcpC7
Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning. pic.twitter.com/yFJprhKo2L— Jitendra Meena (@JitendraMeenain) July 19, 2020
Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning. pic.twitter.com/J8JuUKGiMO— BARFI JADHAV 🐦 (@1sudhirjadhav) July 19, 2020
Real "Bahubali" of #Assam who saved a fawn from drowning. pic.twitter.com/KoqsgVC1FZ— Yougle Post (@YouglePost) July 19, 2020
The same claim was also shared on Facebook.
Photo showing boy saving a fawn from drowning is from Assam.
The claim is false.
A reverse image search led us to news reports from 2014, which carried the viral photo.
According to a Daily Mail report, dated February 6, 2014, a boy called Belal had jumped into a river in Noakhali, Bangladesh and held a young fawn in one hand above his head to save the animal.
Below are other images from the incident:
Reportedly, in 2014, a combination of heavy monsoon rainfall in Bangladesh's main river basins and the arrival of meltwater from the Himalayas had triggered severe flooding in the regions of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Bogra, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, and Sherpur districts.
Several other photos from the incident are also included in the report. The images are credited to Wildlife photographer Hasibul Wahab.
According to latest reports, six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the death toll to 84, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on July 20.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed that over 70 lakh people have been affected by the devastating floods in the state. The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of the state have been affected during May 22-July 19.
"People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations," the Assam Chief Minister was quoted as saying.
"On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle," Sonowal added.
Brahmaputra River has now risen above the danger mark in Neamati Ghat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Goalpara and Dhubri. Similarly, the Dhansiri River too is flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh.
The affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswananath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343
Also Read: Fact Check: Photo Of Flooded Hyderabad Hospital Shared With Claim Of Waterlogged Hospital In Bihar
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.