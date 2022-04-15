Did Father Marry His Daughter? No, Image Viral With False Claim

A picture is going viral on social media in which a newly married couple wearing garlands can be seen. However, what makes this image different from other weddings is the difference in their age. The girl seen in the image looks much younger than the man. People on social media claimed that a father fell in love with his own real daughter and married her.

A Facebook user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अपनी ही बेटी के साथ लव मैरिज | अपनी सगी बेटी से प्यार हुआ और शादी करली, 4 साल से दोनों के बिच प्यार था।शैतान को भी शर्म आए ऐसा काम किया है, यह कौनसा युग चल रहा है कलयुग तो मैं नहीं मानता उससे भी बड़ा भयंकर युग चल रहा है."

[English Translation: Love marriage with own daughter. Fell in love with his real daughter and got married, there was love between the two for 4 years. Even the devil will feel shame for what he did. Which era is going on? I do not believe in Kali Yuga, a more terrible era is going on.]

Some user also shared their marriage certificate along with the viral image.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image shows a father fell in love with his own daughter and married her.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The couple in the viral image is not father and daughter.

During the initial investigation, We watched the Marriage certificate carefully and found that the name of the girl's father and the name of her husband mentioned in the certificate were different. It suggests that the claim is not true.

On further investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Gujarat Media dated 08 April 2022 in which similar images can be seen. According to the report, a young woman named Sheetal from Surendranagar fell in love with a young man of her father's age. The man was identified as Dineshbhai from Botad district of Gujarat. Sheetal's parents are worried as their daughter's husband is the same age as her father. The parents of Sheetal tried to convince her but she did not agreed to leave Dinesh. Later, she ran away from her home and married Dinesh.

We also found the same marriage certificate as seen in viral posts. Here, one can clearly see that the name of the girl's father and her husband is different.

Another local website Mojilo Gujarati, D-Light News also reported the same.

In our investigation, the claim of Father marrying her own daughter turned out to be false. Media reports suggest that their marriage took place in Botad, Gujarat. Dinesh is of the age of Sheetal's father but he is not her real father. Both were in love with each other so they ran away and got married. Hence, the viral claim is false.



