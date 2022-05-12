Video Of Father Kissing His Daughter After Her Nikah Ceremony Shared With False Claim

A video of the wedding (Nikah) ceremony is going viral on social media. In the viral video, an old man can be seen kissing the bride on her cheeks after the nikah ceremony. While sharing this video, people on social media made anti-Muslim comments and claimed that the man in the video is Maulvi (Islamic scholar) kiss bride after the Nikah.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "निकाह के बाद मौलवी जी अपना हिस्सा लेते हुए."

[English Translation: Mualvi ji taking his shares after nikah.]





Another user wrote, "पंडित तो झुठमुठ के बदनाम है, मजे तो मौलवी साहब के है.. निकाह के बाद मोहर लगाते हुए."



[English Translation: Pandits are falsely infamous, Maulvi sahib is having real fun..stamping after marriage.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the video is the bride's father.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found a tweet done by Astha Kaushik, news anchor, News18 dated August 23, 2020. She also shared this video with an anti-muslim caption. However, this establishes that the viral video is not from recent.

We then used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search using the keyframes and came across this Facebook video dated 19 August 2020 which carries the same footage. According to the caption, the person who kisses the bride after Nikah is not any other Maulana but the bride's father. The caption of the video reads, "Now my daughter begins a new life and there will be another person who she'll turn to for love and protection, but I want her to know that her father will always be there for her."

We also found that a page 'zamalsamanphotography' (Zamal & Saman Photography) was tagged in the post. On searching this page on social media, we found their Instagram and Facebook handles. Digging into the profile we found that the page issued a clarification regarding the viral video back in 2020. While condemning the comments made by people on social media, this page states that the man in the viral video is Bride's father. Below you can see the post.





It is evident from our investigation that the man in the viral video is the bride's father who kissed her out of affection after the nikah ceremony. Also, the viral video is from Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

