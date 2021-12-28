No, Viral Video Of Former CM Farooq Abdullah Singing Hymns Is Not After Abrogation of Article 370

A 45 seconds long video of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party Farooq Abdullah is going viral on social media. Farooq Abdullah can be seen singing hymns with a garland around his neck in the viral video. While sharing this video, people on social media wrote, 'Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the abrogation of Article 370."

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "धारा 370 हटाने के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला में अद्भुत तब्दीली| ये क्या हो गया."

[English Translation: Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the removal of Article 370. What happened.]

Another user shared this video and captioned it, "धारा 370 हटाने के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला में अद्भुत तब्दीली| मोदी है तो मुमकिन है."

[English Translation: Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the removal of Article 370. If Modi is there, then it is possible.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Farooq Abdullah sang hymns after the abrogation of Article 370.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2009, 12 years before the abrogation of Article 370.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found the oldest video on a YouTube channel named Satsangamrit dated 21 September 2009. The title of the video reads, "Asaram Ji Bapu -Dr Farukh Abdulla ki prarthna." At 34 seconds of the video, we can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. In this video, Farooq Abdullah can be seen sharing the stage with Asaram Bapu. In the caption section, it was told that the viral video is from 2001.

Abrogation of Article 370

Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Article 370 acknowledged the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state's permanent residents.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is more than ten years old in which he can be seen singing bhajans. It has nothing to do with the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, the viral claim is false.



