All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No, Viral Video Of Former CM Farooq Abdullah Singing Hymns Is Not After Abrogation of Article 370

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Viral Video Of Former CM Farooq Abdullah Singing Hymns Is Not After Abrogation of Article 370

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Jammu and Kashmir,  28 Dec 2021 9:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the removal of Article 370." The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 45 seconds long video of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party Farooq Abdullah is going viral on social media. Farooq Abdullah can be seen singing hymns with a garland around his neck in the viral video. While sharing this video, people on social media wrote, 'Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the abrogation of Article 370."

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "धारा 370 हटाने के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला में अद्भुत तब्दीली| ये क्या हो गया."

[English Translation: Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the removal of Article 370. What happened.]

Another user shared this video and captioned it, "धारा 370 हटाने के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला में अद्भुत तब्दीली| मोदी है तो मुमकिन है."

[English Translation: Amazing change in Farooq Abdullah after the removal of Article 370. If Modi is there, then it is possible.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Farooq Abdullah sang hymns after the abrogation of Article 370.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2009, 12 years before the abrogation of Article 370.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found the oldest video on a YouTube channel named Satsangamrit dated 21 September 2009. The title of the video reads, "Asaram Ji Bapu -Dr Farukh Abdulla ki prarthna." At 34 seconds of the video, we can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. In this video, Farooq Abdullah can be seen sharing the stage with Asaram Bapu. In the caption section, it was told that the viral video is from 2001.

Abrogation of Article 370

Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Article 370 acknowledged the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state's permanent residents.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is more than ten years old in which he can be seen singing bhajans. It has nothing to do with the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Indian Media And BJP Politicians Share Video Of Domestic Violence In Pakistan With Communal Spin

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Farooq Abdullah 
Hymns 
Ram 
Jammu and Kashmir 
Article 370 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X