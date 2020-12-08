Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Shared With False Claim Of Farmer Stepping On Indian National Flag

An old image of Sikhs Dal Khalsa UK group stepping on Indian flag in London goes viral with the fake claim that it belongs to ongoing farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Dec 2020 8:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-08T15:14:52+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Farmers' protest in Delhi against the three farm laws entered day 13 on Tuesday. In context to this, an image of people from the Sikh community stepping on the Indian national flag is being shared on social media with the claim that it belongs to ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi. "हमारे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का अपमान करना ही किसान आंदोलन है मैं थूकता हु ऐसे किसान आंदोलन पर बेशर्म और नालायक लोग हैं ये।" (Farmers protest is about insulting our national flag, I spit on such peasant movement. These are shameless and unworthy people)," the caption of the post reads.


The post is viral on Twitter and Facebook.


The Logical Indian also received a fact check request on our Whatsapp.

Claim:

Farmers are stepping on Indian National flag amid the ongoing protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on News Sanjal.com on August 15, 2013.


The same image was published on Dal Khalsa UK blog with the caption, "Indian Independence Day Protest Indian High Commission London 15th August 2013." Dal Khalsa UK is a pro-Khalistani group and is the first international organisation which is at the forefront of spearheading the Sikh freedom struggle in the UK.

The photo was taken when Sikh, Kashmiris and other minorities had gathered outside High Commission in Central London to "protest against Indian Oppression & Occupation."

On further searching, we found that the man in the viral photo is Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji Khalsa, the Vice President of Dal Khalsa International.


Hence, we could evidently conclude that the image is of 2013 when Sikhs belonging to Dal Khalsa were protesting in London and not of ongoing farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

