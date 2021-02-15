Fact Check: Posts Claiming 'Delhi High Court Orders Release Of Protesters Arrested After Republic Day Violence' Goes Viral

Many netizens are claiming that Delhi High Court has ordered the release of those arrested during the Republic Day violence. The post is being shared in the backdrop of violence that took place on January 26, 2021, when farmers protesting against the new farm laws held tractor rally. The violence during the republic day led to the arrest of 122 protesters.

Many social media users are sharing this post, "The Delhi High Court has ordered the release of all the youth caught by the Delhi Police. Kisan Ekta Zindabad."





The post is viral on Facebook.





Twitter users also shared the post.

Claim:

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to release all those arrested in farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

On doing a keyword search, The Logical Indian did not find any media report on releasing of protestors who were arrested. However, we found multiple media reports that said that Delhi High Court had quashed the bail plea of those arrested. According to a report published by The Hindu on February 2, 2021, Delhi High Court instructed Delhi police 'to complete the investigation in the FIRs registered by it in connection with the Republic Day incident and take action in accordance with the law'.





The Alt News contacted Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of the Delhi police, who refuted the claim by saying that they have not received any such information.

Hence, the viral claim regarding the release of arrested protestors is fake.

