Fact Check: Posts Viral Claiming Girl Who Raised Pro-Pakistan Slogan In Owaisi's Rally Participated In Farmers' Protest

A post is being shared on social media claiming that the girl who raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally is the same girl who participated in farmers' protest. The post contains two images claiming that they both are of the same girl and is being shared with different captions all hinting that both images are of the same girl. A Facebook user, Nikhil Saxena shared the photo with the caption, "The one who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' on the stage of 'Jihadi Owaisi', what is she doing in farmers' protest?".

The post is being shared to malign the farmers' protest and to insinuate that ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws has some ulterior motives.



Another Facebook user, Balaji Ananth Ram Shukla, shared the image with the caption, "Fact check: So called Farmers Peaceful protest, she is same girl who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" in MIM meeting at Bengaluru, now become Farmer..."

Fact check: So called Farmers Peaceful protest, she is same girl who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" in MIM meeting at Bengaluru, now become Farmer... Posted by Balaji Ananth Ram Nukala on Thursday, 4 February 2021

Claim:

Both images in the viral post are of the same girl.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian separately investigated the two videos.

Image 1:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'girl slogans Pakistan Zindabad in Owasi rally', and found a video was published by Hindustan Times on February 20, 2020. According to the video description, the girl is identified as Amulya and she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally organised against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru.

The Logical Indian compared the viral images with the screenshot of the video and found them to be same.





According to the report by India Today, the girl's name was Amulya Leone. She was taken for 14- days of judicial custody and case was registered against her under Sec124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Many other media houses had then also reported about the incident.

Image 2:

On reverse image search on Google, we came across a Facebook page, Anti-Imperialist Movement. The viral image was shared on the page with some more images from farmers' protest.

A Twitter handle @rana_dheeran had replied to a Tweet claiming that the girl is not Amulya but Valarmathi.



On searching with the keyword, 'Valarmathi, Farmers protest, Delhi', we came across the Facebook account named Valarmathi Sums. Valarmathi had shared the post of the Facebook page, Anti-Imperialist Movement.

The Quint contacted, Valarmathi who denied the viral claim. She said, "I am in the first photo, not Amulya. We had gone to Delhi for the 26 January farmers' rally because we wanted to understand the issues by being directly on the ground and extend our solidarity. The picture was taken at Tikri border, and the man in the image is a close relative of Bhagat Singh, which is why we wanted to get a picture clicked."

Hence, the viral claim is false; while the first image is of Amulya Leone, the second image is of Valarmathi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Shared To Claim Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Got Beaten For Taking A Jibe At Suvendu Adhikari