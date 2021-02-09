Posts with three images in it, one of a Christian priest, another of a Hindu priest with Lord Ganesh's idol in the background and the third one of people with green scarfs, are viral on social media. The images are being shared claiming to be of the same person. It is being shared to portray that a Christian priest is involved in the ongoing farmers' protest. It is being shared to malign the farmers' protest claiming that the real farmers are not the ones protesting against the farm laws but those who want to destabilise the government are protesting.

The image is being shared with the caption, "कभी - ईसाई पादरी कभी- प्रवचन कर्ता और कभी किसान आंदोलनकारी अब तक के सबसे बड़े दुग्गल डीसुजा" (Which translates in English as," Sometimes Christian priest, sometimes preacher and sometimes agricultural revolutionist, The biggest dual personality till now, D'Souza.")

The post is viral on Twitter.









Claim:

The images in the viral post are of a Christian priest who disguised as a farmer and joined the ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of all the three images.

On doing a reverse image search, we found a YouTube video where the same image can be seen. It was published by the Arputhar Yesu Tv on May 1, 2018. According to the description of the video, the man in the video is a Christian priest, Father Jegath Kasper.

The reverse image search led to a YouTube channel named Arra TV on which we found a video published on January 29, 2017, from where the viral image is, and the man in the video is Father Jegath Kasper.

On doing a reverse image search with image 3, we found an article published by ANI on April 28, 2018. According to the article, 'JG Raj of Tamil Maiya Organisation blamed RSS for atrocities against Christian Community'.

As farmers' protest started in September 2020, after the Parliament passed the three farm laws, hence, the image is not related with ongoing protest.

The Times of India on its YouTube channel had also posted a video of the protest. According to the details, the Tamil Maiya Organisation was on a protest against manhandling of two Christian priests inside Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. In their protest, they also raised other issues including of Cauvery water issue.

According to a website Haindava Keralam, Father Jegath Kasper is also known as JG Raj or Jegath Gasper Raj.

The Logical Indian also contacted Father Jegath Kasper, who confirmed that the image is old. He said, " I have not visited the protest site in Delhi and its border, but I support farmers protest." He also said that he has participated in symbolic farmers' protest held in Tamil Nadu as he was called to deliver a speech there.

Hence, all three images are of the same person, Father Jegath Kasper, but none of them is recent and it is not related to farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

