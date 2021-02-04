Fact Check

Fact Check: Unrelated Image Shared To Claim Farmers' Protest Is Happening In Remote Villages Of India

An old image of a fleet of bullock cart has gone viral on social media claiming the photo is of farmers' protest happening in rural India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Feb 2021 2:21 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Unrelated Image Shared To Claim Farmers Protest Is Happening In Remote Villages Of India

Many social media users are sharing a photo of a fleet of bullock carts with the claim that the photo is of farmers' protesting against the farm bills in the remote villages of India. The photo is shared with the caption, "This is a tight slap on the face of Godi media, farmers' protest has reached to the most backward village of the country."

ये थप्पड़ है गोदी मीडिया के मुंह पर... देश के सबसे पिछड़े गांवों तक भी किसानों का इन्कलाब पहुंच गया है..

#किसान_एकता_जिंदाबाद

Posted by Ham sa Haryana Aale on Monday, 1 February 2021

The image is viral on Facebook.


Many Twitter users are also sharing the post.

Claim:

The image is of ongoing farmers' protest happening in remote villages of India.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Google reverse image search and found that the same image was published by Patrika on September 13, 2018. According to the article, Youth Congress and National Student Union of India (NSUI) had organised a bullock cart rally to protest against a constant hike in petrol in 2018. The image is of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.


Nai Duniya had also reported about the bullock cart rally organised by Congress against the rise in petrol and diesel prices. The protesters also gifted the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a bicycle to show their resentment.


Thus, the photo is old and is not related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The claim was earlier fact-checked by Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Republic Bharat Uses Old Video To Report Feud Between Leaders Of Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :  The image is of ongoing farmers protest happening in remote villages of India.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian