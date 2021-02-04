Fact Check: Republic Bharat Uses Old Video To Report Feud Between Leaders Of Farmers' Protest

On February 2, 2021, Republic Bharat reported that Gurnam Singh Charuni, Haryana's State President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, has accused Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, of selling the farmers' protest to the central government. According to the article, Charuni accused Tikait of being a lapdog of PM Narendra Modi. The report is being shared in the backdrop of the violence that happened in Delhi on January 26, 2021, to portray that Charuni and Tikait are now divided after Republic Day. The report also attempts to slander Tikait's image, who became popular after he motivated farmers to protest despite the violence on January 26. The article also has a video of Charuni embedded in it.

A YouTube channel Khabar Vahini also published the video of Charuni taking a jibe at Tikait on February 3, 2021. Charuni is heard in the video saying, "Friends, you are worth appreciating for participating in the farmers' protest. News of some farmers' union trying to sell our protest to the government is coming up. Our strict advice that government should straightaway talk to us and only those words will be taken into consideration. The government is trying to create a dispute in the protest by talking to pro-government unions. Beware of the government's attempts to incite tiff. Those unions who are going to talk to the government, I request them to have empathy towards the farmers and don't sell them. As Kisan Union has many groups, some among them are trading the union's name over their personal intents. I have heard that Tikait Sahab is also calling farmers' protest as his own, while he is a lapdog of BJP, his Haryana's President is sitting in the lap of BJP. Tikait has lodged two FIRs against."

Another website Perform India also reported a story of a scuffle between Tikait and Charuni based on the same video.





Live Hindustan and Amar Ujala also reported about the Charuni's remark on Tikait.













Claim:



Gurnam Singh Charuni slammed Rakesh Tikait of selling the farmers' protest to the government after the violence that erupted in Delhi on Republic Day.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found that the video shared by Republic Bharat is old.

Gurnam Singh Charuni had posted the video on Facebook on September 12, 2020. The video was shared with the caption, "सरकार कई उन संगठनों को बात के लिए बुला रही है जिनका आंदोलन से कोई वास्ता नहीं रहा ।सभी किसान संगठन सरकार की इन चालों से बचें और जो संगठन किसानों को बेचने का प्रयास करेगा उसको जनता के बीच में नंगा किया जाएगा." (Which translates in English as "Government has called those organisations which are not associated with the protest. All farmers' union should protect themselves from these tricks of the government and those unions who are trying to sell the farmers will be exposed.")

Though the video is associated with the ongoing farmers' protest, Gurnam Singh's statements on Tikait was long before the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

On February 3, Gurnam Singh Charuni posted a Facebook video informing that the video being reported by media is old and refuted any claim dispute between Tikait and him. He said, "Friends, as the protest is getting popular, BJP has started playing mischief and has posted an old video in which I am seen speaking against Tikait. They have revived the old video to show that feud has happened in the farmers' protest. There is no dispute in the protest and the protest is also going good, and even we also don't have any tussle between us. The protest will happen till we don't win, you have to foil BJP's acts. Let our unity not break."

The Logical Indian contacted Rakesh Kumar Bains, Press Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union, who told, "National Green Tribunal (NGT) had sealed a sugar mill which Gurnam ji broke open. The feud between these leaders had then erupted but it is an old story and they even sorted out their differences. Now both are protesting against the farm laws.

