Video Of Policeman Sloganeering 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' Viral With Claim Of 200 Delhi Cops Resigning In Support Of Farmers' Protest

A video of a police officer chanting 'Jai Hind, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' has gone viral with the claim of 200 cops of Delhi police resigning in solidarity with farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team investigated the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Feb 2021 1:55 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M


Image credit: News 18

On January 26, 2021, a massive protest erupted in Delhi between farmers protesting against the new farm laws and police personnel. In context to this, a video of a police officer sloganeering 'Jai Hind, Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan' in front of several policemen has gone viral on social media.

The video is viral with a caption that 200 cops have resigned from Delhi police to show their solidarity towards the protesting farmers. The video is viral with the caption, "Breaking: More than 200 Delhi Police personnel resigns in support of farmers!".

COP'S UNDERSTOOD LITTLE BIT

Multiple Facebook users are sharing the video with Punjabi caption.


The same claim is also viral on Twitter.

Claim:

Over 200 police personnel resigned from their post to show solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Fact Check:

On searching with the keyword, 'Delhi police, Jai jawan Jai Kisan', we found that the same video was published by The Times of India on January 27, 2021. But according to the report, the police personnel chanted 'Jai jawan, Jai Kisan' during Republic Day tractor rally to urge farmers to get back on the designated route.


Prasar Bharati News Services also tweeted the video, identifying the man sloganeering as Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police. According to the Prasar Bharati News Services, "Joint Commissioner asked Delhi Police to remain calm and peaceful while trying to ease the situation on Republic Day, chanted 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan."'

The Logical Indian also published the same video on January 29, 2020. According to the report, the video is of Mukarba Chowk.

Boomlive contacted Anil Mittal, Delhi Police public relations officer, who denied that 200 Delhi police officials resigned in solidarity with the farmers' protest.

Press Information Bureau Fact Check also tweeted denying claims of 200 police personnel giving resignation to support farmers protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Media Says Locals Of Singhu Protested Against Farmers, Forgets To Mention Hindu Sena Group Backed The Protest

Claim Review :  Over 200 police personnel resigned from their post to show solidarity with the protesting farmers.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
