Fact Check: Old Video Of Man Sprinkling Water On Wheat Sacks Shared To Malign Farmers' Protest

A video of a person sprinkling water on wheat sacks has gone viral with the context of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi. Many people are sharing the video with the claim that Punjab farmers sprinkle water on wheat grains to speed up the rotting process and then sell it to distilleries and breweries at a higher rate.

The video is shared with the caption, "1st they soak wheat to increase weight. They claim MSP for this useless produce. This rots in FCI godowns. This rotten grain is bought at throwaway process by distilleries run often by the Star Farmers protesting against. #FarmLaws Double Gains."

The video is also shared by National General Secretary of BJP's Youth Wing.

The post is viral on Facebook.

Many Twitter users are sharing the video with the caption, "This is the scene across Punjab, wheat bought at MSP, water is sprinkled on bags to make the grains rot then it is sold to distillery & breweries by the five star farmers who are agitating on the border of Delhi! Big money is involved??".

pic.twitter.com/1md5ueKII5 This is the scene across Punjab, wheat bought at MSP, water is sprinkled on bags to make the grains rot then it is sold to distillery & breweries by the five star farmers who are agitating on the border of Delhi!

Claim:

Farmers in Punjab sprinkle water on wheat sacks to speed up the process of rotting and then sell them to breweries.

Fact Check:

On a reverse image search, The Logical Indian found the same video was published on a Facebook page, 'Jat Ar Jatni' on May 6, 2018, with the caption, "See what is going on, now they will say that farmers' are giving bad quality wheat." Hence, we can be sure that the video is old.

On further searching, we found that the same video went viral in 2018 with the claim that the water is being sprinkled on wheat sacks to rot the wheat and to hamper the Indian economy. ABP News had earlier debunked the claim on May 8, 2018. According to the ABP Sanjha, the video is of Haryana's Fatehabad, where a man was sprinkling water to increase the grains' weight. ABP Sanjha also said that the Fatehabad Market Committee was already aware of the video and they found that the clip was from the Fatehabad Anaj Mandi at shop no 124 B. The granary is owned by an Indian National Lok Dal leader Kuljit Kuladiya.

Media houses like News 18, Punjab Kesari and Times Of India also reported this incident in 2018.

A local media house, Focus Haryana had reported about this incident on April 28, 2018. The report quoted Sanjiv Sachdeva, Fatehabad market committee secretary, who said, "We reached the spot as soon as we heard and conducted an investigation. We found that labourers of the farm 124-B were indeed sprinkling water on wheat bags."

Hence, an old video from Haryana is being shared with false context to malign farmers' protest.

