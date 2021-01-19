Fact Check: No, Coca-Cola Has Not Launched Any Pro-Farmers' Protest Campaign

An image of Coca-Cola bottles labelled with pro-farmers' protest slogans has gone viral on social media. In the image, there are two Coca-Cola bottles with the labels: 'Share a coke, with Kisan Ekta' and 'Share a coke, support farmer. Many people are sharing the image claiming that Coca-Cola has launched a campaign to show their solidarity towards the farmers' protest.

Facebook users are sharing the image with different descriptions. A Facebook user Kaur Dillon shared the image with a caption, "Bhagato World Label Company Coca Cola also came in favor of the farmers."

Bhagato World Label Company Coca Cola also came in favor of the farmers. #26jan_delhi_tractorparade_challenge﻿﻿ #SpeakUpForFarmers #StandWithFarmers Posted by Kæür Dïłłœñ on Friday, 15 January 2021





Many Facebook users are sharing the image with Punjabi caption, "See Bhakts, World Label Company Coca Cola also came in favor of farmers, now don't say that those who made Coca Cola are terrorists."





Coca-Cola has started a campaign in favour of the farmers' protest.

The Coca-Cola organisation had launched an ad campaign, "Share a Coke" in India on April 17, 2018, to promote its cold-drink. In this campaign, the bottles were labelled with the tagline, 'Share a Coke' along with the name of relationships like Son, Daddy, Grandma, Sis etc. In this campaign, the labels were created in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi and Marathi.

An example of 'Share a Coke' labelled bottle.

We were not able to find any media reports or press release about the ongoing farmers' protest in connection to Coca-Cola.

According to The Quint, the Coca-Cola India denied claims of launching a campaign in solidarity of the farmers' protest. Coca-Cola said, "We wish to clarify that The Coca-Cola Company has not launched any such brand campaign. The image in circulation is a gross misrepresentation of our brand and misuse of its identity."

Hence, the viral image showing Coca-Cola bottles labelled with pro-farmers' protest quote is fake.

