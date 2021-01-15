Videos

Fact Check: Old Image Of Sikh Man Offering Namaz Revived To Malign Farmers' Protest

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Jan 2021 10:27 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-15T16:19:24+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
An old image of a Sikh man offering namaz in a mosque is viral with the claim of it belonging to the ongoing farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim.

An image of a man wearing a turban and offering namaz has gone viral on social media with a claim that he is a farmer protesting against the farm bills in Delhi.

The photo is shared to portray that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders are Muslims who are pretending to be Sikhs.

The image is being shared with the caption, "He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but their welfare. Pls help in sharing this pic. In the name of Farmer's Bill we've Jihadi, communists & traitors washing their dirty linen?."

