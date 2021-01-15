An image of a man wearing a turban and offering namaz has gone viral on social media with a claim that he is a farmer protesting against the farm bills in Delhi.

The photo is shared to portray that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders are Muslims who are pretending to be Sikhs.

The image is being shared with the caption, "He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but their welfare. Pls help in sharing this pic. In the name of Farmer's Bill we've Jihadi, communists & traitors washing their dirty linen?."

Read More: Fact Check: Old Image Of Sikh Man Offering Namaz Revived To Malign Farmers' Protest