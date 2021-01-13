Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Of Sikh Man Offering Namaz Revived To Malign Farmers' Protest

An old image of a Sikh man offering namaz in a mosque is viral with the claim of it belonging to the ongoing farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Jan 2021 12:00 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
An image of a man wearing a turban and offering namaz has gone viral on social media with a claim that he is a farmer protesting against the farm bills in Delhi.

The photo is shared to portray that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders are Muslims who are pretending to be Sikhs.

The image is being shared with the caption, "He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but their welfare. Pls help in sharing this pic. In the name of Farmer's Bill we've Jihadi,communists & traitors washing their dirty linen?."

The post is viral on Facebook.

The post was also shared by Harinder S Sikka, a navy veteran and an author.


Claim:

The man in the viral image is associated with the farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the image was published on Shaykh Mohammed Aslam's Facebook page. The image was posted on January 31, 2016, with the caption, "This Sikh man entered the mosque on the day of Jumm'ah, performed wudhu, and amazingly said "Allahu Akbar" and prayed in front of everyone. May Allah spread this beautiful religion across the world."


The image was also present on a website, Sikhawareness.com. It was uploaded on the site on September 29, 2019.

We found the image was viral in 2016 when many Facebook users shared it with the caption, "Sikh brother offering Namaz in a mosque. Ya Allah, enlighten him to accept Islam".

While we were not able to identify the location or person independently, we could evidently conclude that the image is old and unrelated to ongoing farmers' protest.

