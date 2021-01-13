Fact Check: Old Image Of Sikh Man Offering Namaz Revived To Malign Farmers' Protest

An image of a man wearing a turban and offering namaz has gone viral on social media with a claim that he is a farmer protesting against the farm bills in Delhi.

The photo is shared to portray that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders are Muslims who are pretending to be Sikhs.

The image is being shared with the caption, "He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but their welfare. Pls help in sharing this pic. In the name of Farmer's Bill we've Jihadi,communists & traitors washing their dirty linen?."

He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but their welfare.

Pls help in sharing this pic. In the name of Farmer's Bill we've imposters. pic.twitter.com/ee32uj2KBf — TRUTIYA NAYAN (@NayanTrutiya) January 12, 2021

The post is viral on Facebook.

He went to attend 'Kissan Rally', forgot to remove his head gear on return to mosque.His agenda could be anything but... Posted by Andhra Muslims on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

The post was also shared by Harinder S Sikka, a navy veteran and an author.





Claim:



The man in the viral image is associated with the farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the image was published on Shaykh Mohammed Aslam's Facebook page. The image was posted on January 31, 2016, with the caption, "This Sikh man entered the mosque on the day of Jumm'ah, performed wudhu, and amazingly said "Allahu Akbar" and prayed in front of everyone. May Allah spread this beautiful religion across the world."





The image was also present on a website, Sikhawareness.com. It was uploaded on the site on September 29, 2019.



We found the image was viral in 2016 when many Facebook users shared it with the caption, "Sikh brother offering Namaz in a mosque. Ya Allah, enlighten him to accept Islam".

Sikh Bhai masjid me namaz parhte huwe Ya Allah inhe hidayet de islam qubool karne ki ... ameen Posted by Islahuddin Khan on Friday, 22 January 2016

While we were not able to identify the location or person independently, we could evidently conclude that the image is old and unrelated to ongoing farmers' protest.

