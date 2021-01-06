Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Shared To Show Sikh Demanding Release of Hurriyat Leaders

An old image of a Sikh youth holding a placard demanding the release of Hurriyat leaders is shared on social media claiming to be from farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 Jan 2021 2:04 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Source: Zee News

An image of a Sikh man holding a placard with the text "Release all mainstream and Pro-Freedom Kashmiri Leadership, Dal Khalsa, SAD (Amritsar)", is doing rounds on social media.

The image is being shared in context with the ongoing farmers' protest. It has gone viral with the caption, "In the last three decades, terrorists have killed many kids, and when these leaders of Hurriyat supported the terrorists, then my heart used to wail. Now when Narendra Modi Ji has locked them in jail then youth in farmers' protest are demanding their release, the soul of his ancestors must be crying seeing this".

Many right-wingers are sharing the image to defame the ongoing farmers' protest.

Naveen Kumar, Media Head of BJP Delhi, tweeted the image claiming the poster is from farmers' protest.


The same post is also viral on Facebook.


The viral image is of a Sikh man demanding the release of pro-freedom Kashmiri leadership.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on a website, Babushahi.com on March 11, 2020. The article reported Dal Khalsa has come together with six opposition political parties to demand the release of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehboba Mufti, who were kept under detention since the abrogation of Article 370.


India Today contacted Spokesperson of Dal Khalsa, Kanwar Pal Singh, who confirmed the image was of Dal Khalsa march held in December 2019. Singh said, "The picture in circulation is from a march by Dal Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) from Amritsar to Srinagar. We were planning to observe World Human Rights Day by holding a sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on December 10. However, the march was stopped at Madhopur-Kathua interstate border on December 9. The man in the picture is Angad Singh from Srinagar. He was in Amritsar at the time and decided to join our march."

India Today also spoke to Angad Singh who confirmed that the person in the image was him. He also said that he is in Srinagar, Kashmir and has not visited the farmers' protest.

Hence, an old image of farmers' protest has gone viral with the fake claim that farmers are demanding the release of Hurriyat leaders amid the protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

