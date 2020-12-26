The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting in Delhi, since November 27, 2020. They are protesting against the new farm laws passed by the Parliament in September. Farmers are claiming that the new Bills will deprive them of receiving Minimum Support Price. Over 40 farmers have died during the ongoing protest in Delhi.

In context to this, an image of a dead Sikh man in white shroud has gone viral on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that it is of a farmer who died in the ongoing farmers' protest.

The image is viral with the caption, "दिल्ली किसान मोर्चे में एक और किसान भाई शहीद हो गए , उनके इस शहादत को मै कोटि कोटि नमन करता हूँ" (Which translates in English as, "Another farmer dead in ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, I pay my regards to his Martyrdom.")

The Logical Indian did a reverse image and found the image was published on a Facebook page, on September 2, 2018. The image was shared with the caption, "ਇਹ ਬਜੁਰਗ ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ੳੁਮਰ ਲਗਭਗ 70ਸਾਲ ਹੈ ਤਰਨ ਤਾਰਨ ਦੇ ਬੋਹੜੀ ਚੋਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸਦੀ ਡੈਡ ਬੋਡੀ ਪਈ ਹੈ ਸ਼ਨਾਖਤ ਨਹੀ ਹੋਈ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰੋ ਤਾ ਜੋ ਇਹਨਾ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਵੇ" (Which translates in English as, "This old man whose age is about 70 years old, his dead body has been found in Bohri Chowk of Tarn Taran, body not identified. Please share so that his family can know.")

Another Facebook user Gurmeet Singh Gill had also shared the same image on September 3, 2018.

ਇਹ ਬਜੁਰਗ ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ੳੁਮਰ ਲਗਭਗ 70ਸਾਲ ਹੈ ਤਰਨ ਤਾਰਨ ਦੇ ਬੋਹੜੀ ਚੋਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸਦੀ ਡੈਡ ਬੋਡੀ ਪਈ ਹੈ ਸ਼ਨਾਖਤ ਨਹੀ ਹੋਈ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰੋ ਤਾ ਜੋ ਇਹਨਾ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਵੇ,,,,,🙏 Posted by GurMeet Singh Gill on Monday, 3 September 2018

Harinder Singh, Social Media Manager of Sanyukta Kisan Union, shared with us a list of deceased farmers and said that 44 farmers have died till now.













While we were not able to independently confirm when was the viral image taken or who the man in the photo is; but we could evidently confirm the image is old and unrelated to ongoing farmers' protest.

