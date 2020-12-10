Fact Check: Contrary To Social Media Claims, Farmers From BJP-Ruled States Are Also Protesting Against New Farm Laws

Farmers have been protesting in the national capital for the past 15 days against the Centre's new farm laws passed by the Parliament of India in September. The farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmer organisations.

Claim:

Only Punjab farmers are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Fact Check:

No, it is not just farmers from Punjab who are protesting against the farm laws but also from other states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and others.

Maharashtra:

According to a report by Hindustan Times published on December 3, 2020, farmers in Maharashtra marched to the offices of district tehsildars and district collectors to express their solidarity towards their brethren in Delhi. The protest in Maharashtra was held under the banner of All India Kisan Sangh (AIKS), an organisation with over 200 farmers' body under it and was joined by not only by farm labours but bank employees, trade unions etc. Maharashtra's current state government is a collaboration of Shiv Sena and National Congress Party and is in opposition with the Central government.

Uttar Pradesh:

Hundreds of farmers from Western districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, and Baghpat marched to Delhi on November 27, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKS) to demand the revocation of the three farm laws, according to the Times of India report. One thing to note here is that Uttar Pradesh is ruled by BJP.

Karnataka:

The farmers in BJP ruled Karnataka, gathered in Bengaluru to march towards the Vidhan Soudha on December 9. This protest is against Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020 and Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act-2020 passed by State Assembly in September 2020. The farmers are scared that after the removal of the section which stopped corporates to buy the agricultural land will now be forced to sell their lands, according to the Hindustan Times. While the farmers of Karnataka in Bengaluru also protested on November 30 to show their solidarity towards the farmers protesting in Delhi, according to The Indian Express.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan which is ruled by BJP also had farmers agitating against the three farm ordinances passed by the Parliament of India. According to a report by The Hindu, farmers staged 'Chakka jam' in various city of the state to show their discontent towards the farm bills. The farmers of Rajasthan had also protested when the Bill was under discussion in Parliament. On September 21, all the 247 Krishi Upaj Mandis were closed in the state.

Haryana:

A report by Indian Express said, over 30,000 farmers at Singhu border and 20,000 farmers at Tikri border are from Haryana. The farmers from Haryana are also claiming that they will surpass the number of farmers from Punjab agitating in Delhi. People of Haryana are also showing their anger towards the Deputy Chief Minister of the states, Dushyant Kumar for keeping mum against farmers protest. Dushyant Kumar's party, JJP in alliance with BJP has formed the government of Haryana.

Hence, the claim that only farmers from Congress-ruled Punjab are protesting is false. Farmers' from other states ruled by BJP are also agitating against the farm ordinances.

Why farmers from Haryana and Punjab are the forefront of the agrarian protest in Delhi?

Wheat is one of the most produced crops in Punjab and Haryana. Wheat produced by 80 per cent of Haryana farmers and 73 per cent of Punjab farmers is procured by at Minimum Support Price through regulated mandi. Hence, farmers in Haryana and Punjab are agitating against the farm laws as they believe these laws will deprive them of the MSP.

