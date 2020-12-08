Fact Check: No, AAP Has Not Offered Money To Participate In Ongoing Farmers' Protest

A video is being shared on social media with the backdrop of ongoing farmers protest in Delhi against the three farm-laws passed by the Parliament of India in September. The video is being shared to show that Aam Aadmi Party has given money to the protestors.



In the video, people are wearing cap and shirts of the Aam Aadmi Party and they say they are daily wage labourers from Bahadurgarh and were assured to be given ₹350 to participate in the procession but are now not getting the money.

The video is being shared with the caption, "आप पार्टी कि जिहादी मानसिकता, ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट देखिए और समझिए किसान आंदोलन की सच्चाई क्या हैं।" (Which translates in English as, "Look at the jihadi mentality of AAP, watch the ground report and understand what is the truth of the farmer movement.")

The video was widely shared on Twitter.

The post was also rife on Facebook.





Claim:

The video of people claiming the Aam Aadmi Party called them to protest by promising money is of ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search with a keyframe using InVid tool and found a video published on October 3, 2018, on YouTube channel.

According to a DNA report published on March 26, 2018, 'Labourers alleged they were denied ₹350 as promised to them for attending Arvind Kejriwal's Hisar rally.'

ANI also reported the incident and published a similar video with the caption, "Labourers allege that they were promised ₹350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Haryana's Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food."

According to Financial Express, Arvind Kejriwal had announced ₹350 each to labourers to attend 'Haryana Bachao Rally' ahead of Haryana Assembly elections 2018 but later the labourers accused him of neither paying the money nor giving food as promised.

At that time, social media in-charge of AAP had posted a tweet denying any such claim and posted the video with the claim that the man in the video said so for the sake of his job.

Hence, an old video of 2018 has gone viral with the false claim of it belonging to ongoing farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, The Image Of Nihang Sikh Holding Placard Demanding Khalistan Is Not Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest