Top Six Fake News Stories Shared About Ongoing Farmers' Protests In Delhi

The farmers around the nation are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws passed on September 27. The protesting farmers mainly hail from the state of Punjab and have been agitating in Delhi since November 26, 2020.

The farmers have been demanding the revocation of new farm laws which they consider to favour big corporates and are 'anti-farmers'.

Ever since the farmers laid siege to the national capital, much fake news has been peddled on social media by both the supporters and opposers of the new farm laws.

The supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been sharing fake news to show that the farmers are misled, the protest is a propaganda of the opposition and mostly involves Khalistan supporters. Those who oppose the BJP have been doing it to establish the claim of atrocities being meted out on the protesting farmers by the government.

Here is a list of top six fake news debunked by The Logical Indian in context to the ongoing farmers:

1. Old Image Of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Shared With Claim Of Him Participating In Farmers' Protest Against New Farm Laws:

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has supported the farmers' protest and condemned the Indian government for failing to address the issue effectively, an old image from his Gurudwara visit goes viral with the false claim of him participating in anti-farm Bills protest.





2. The Viral Image Of Farmer Injured During Protest Is Not Of Captain PPS Dhillon (Retd.):



Juxtaposed image of Sikh army personnel and the other of a Sikh farmer injured during the protest in Delhi is being shared on social media. The images are being shared with the claim that both images are of the same man; one when he worked in the army and the other when he is working as a farmer.





3. Old Photos Of Police Using Water Cannon Viral Amid The Ongoing Farmers' Protest:



Images of 2018 farmers' protest in which police is using water cannons and tear gas against the farmers at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border are being shared on social media with claims of them belonging to the recent farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest. These images were shared by prominent personalities like AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha, Journalist Arfa Khannum, Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, Congress leader Manish Tewari etc.













4. Cropped Video Shared By Amit Malviya To Show No Lathicharge Done Against Farmer:



BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a cropped video to show police did not resort to lathi-charge against farmers during the ongoing protest and no physical harm was done. But in reality, police not only resort to lathi-charge but also used teargas and water cannons against the farmers. The farmer in the video shared by Malviya also claimed that his back, forearm and wrist were injured by the baton.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

5. Old Image Of Banner Condemning Modi And Yogi Shared As Ongoing Farmers' Protest In Delhi:



An old photo of a banner with the text, "न मोदी, न योगी, न जय श्रीराम ! देश पर राज करेगा मज़दूर- किसान!!" (Which translates in English as, "Neither Modi nor Yogi nor Jai Shri Ram. Laborers-Farmers will rule the country") has gone viral on social media with the false claim of it belonging to ongoing farmers' protest.





6. Old Image Shared Claiming Farmers Are Also Protesting Against Article 370 In Ongoing Agitation:

A photo of Sikhs holding a banner demanding to restore Article 370 and 35 A. Many are Tweeting this image with the claim that under the cover of farmers' protest, people are agitating against the revocation of Article 370.





