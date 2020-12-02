Fact Check: Old Image Of Banner Condemning Modi And Yogi Shared As Ongoing Farmers' Protest In Delhi

The farmers from Punjab are protesting since November 26, demanding the Central government to revoke three farm Bills that were passed in September 2020. The farm Bills which many consider are anti-farmers were approved by the President Ram Nath Kovind on September 28, 2020. Since, farmers, especially from Punjab, have been agitating saying, now they will be devoid of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which worked in their favor.



Many right-wing ideologues are sharing posts on social media to defame the protest and prove that the protest is politically motivated and has been 'hijacked' by Congress and Khalistanis.

In context to this, a photo of a banner with the text, "न मोदी, न योगी, न जय श्रीराम ! देश पर राज करेगा मज़दूर- किसान!!" (Which translates in English as, "Neither Modi nor Yogi nor Jai Shri Ram. Laborers-Farmers will rule the country") has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user, Ritu Rathaur shared the photo with the caption, "EXPOSED! #farmersagitation is nothing but PaK ISI sponsored Anti Hindu forces attacking Bharat Mata."

The post is widely being shared on Twitter, with the caption, "मोदी, योगी तो ठीक है पर राम का विरोधी मजदूर और किसान भारत का तो हो नहीं सकता।" (Which translates in English as, Modi, Yogi is fine, but workers can't be against Ram, these farmers cannot be of India).



The image is viral on Facebook too.





The banner with quote, "न मोदी, न योगी, न जय श्रीराम ! देश पर राज करेगा मज़दूर- किसान!!" is of ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi.

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image and found the same image was tweeted on December 5, 2018, by a Twitter handle, Surjya Kanta Mishra. Since the Bills were introduced and passed in September 2020, hence we can say image has nothing to do with ongoing farmers' protest.

On searching with appropriate keywords, we also found reports which showed that the slogan was raised in past too. Amar Ujala published a report on January 8, 2019. According to the report, the slogan condemning Modi and Yogi was raised by the labourers in Delhi, who were protesting to increase their labour wage social security.

The Wire had reported that same slogan was raised in Kisan Mukti Sansad, a protest held in Delhi in 2017 in which farmers from across India gathered in Delhi demanding better prices for produce and debt relief.

Another Twitter user, Rishi posted s similar image on November 30, 2018, with the caption, "Witnessing a great phenomenon of a forgotten section of the society" and hashtag, "#Kisan Mukti March."

We compared the viral image with the original image and found both the banners to be same.





We were not able to find any media reports on the slogan, "न मोदी, न योगी, न जय श्रीराम देश पर राज करेगा मज़दूर- किसान", raised in ongoing protest.



While we were not able to confirm the original date of the protest to which this banner belongs, we were able to identify that the image is old and has no relation to the ongoing farmers protest.



