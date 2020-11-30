Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Man Masquerading As Sikh In Ongoing Farmers' Protest In Delhi

An old video of police officer removing turban of a Sikh man in Mohali is being shared with a false claim of Muslim man masquerading as a Sikh in ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   30 Nov 2020 1:37 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-30T19:25:43+05:30
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Man Masquerading As Sikh In Ongoing Farmers Protest In Delhi

A video is shared on a Facebook page, Pushpendra Kulreshtha which shows police manhandling a person and removing his turban. The video is shared with the claim that the farmers protesting in Delhi are Muslims disguised as Sikhs and is captioned, "Just watch this video & see how the Muslims are highjacking the entire Kisan Andolan which is nothing but Congress sponsored." The archive link of the video can be accessed here.


This video has been shared in the group with over 29,000 users and has been further shared for over 280 times. It is being shared with the recent context of farmers protesting against farm bills in Delhi.

Claim:

The man in the viral video is a Muslim masquerading as Sikh in ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Yandex reverse image search using InVid tool and found the same video was published in 2011 by a YouTube channel on March 29, 2011. The description of the video said, "Policemen who has removed the turban, his name is Kulbhushan and is presently posted at police station Phase-1 Mohali as SHO."

On searching with the appropriate keywords, "police removes turban in Mohali", we found a news published by The Indian Express. According to the report published on March 31, 2011, "Mohali Superintendent of Police (SP)-Detective Pritam Singh and Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Kul Bhushan were suspended for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by removing the turban of a Sikh protester during a protest staged by retrenched rural veterinary pharmacists and class IV employees near the PCA Stadium, in Mohali."

A website UnitedSikhs.org also published the news of an arrest warrant issued against Punjab Police Officer for removing the turban of Sikhs in Mohali. The website also had the screenshot of the video as its thumbnail image.


Thus, an old video from Mohali where Police inspector removed turban of a Sikh protester is shared with the false claim of Muslim masquerading as Sikh in ongoing farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Photos Of Police Using Water Cannon Viral Amid The Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian