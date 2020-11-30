Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Man Masquerading As Sikh In Ongoing Farmers' Protest In Delhi

A video is shared on a Facebook page, Pushpendra Kulreshtha which shows police manhandling a person and removing his turban. The video is shared with the claim that the farmers protesting in Delhi are Muslims disguised as Sikhs and is captioned, "Just watch this video & see how the Muslims are highjacking the entire Kisan Andolan which is nothing but Congress sponsored." The archive link of the video can be accessed here.





This video has been shared in the group with over 29,000 users and has been further shared for over 280 times. It is being shared with the recent context of farmers protesting against farm bills in Delhi.

Claim:



The man in the viral video is a Muslim masquerading as Sikh in ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a Yandex reverse image search using InVid tool and found the same video was published in 2011 by a YouTube channel on March 29, 2011. The description of the video said, "Policemen who has removed the turban, his name is Kulbhushan and is presently posted at police station Phase-1 Mohali as SHO."

On searching with the appropriate keywords, "police removes turban in Mohali", we found a news published by The Indian Express. According to the report published on March 31, 2011, "Mohali Superintendent of Police (SP)-Detective Pritam Singh and Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Kul Bhushan were suspended for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by removing the turban of a Sikh protester during a protest staged by retrenched rural veterinary pharmacists and class IV employees near the PCA Stadium, in Mohali."

A website UnitedSikhs.org also published the news of an arrest warrant issued against Punjab Police Officer for removing the turban of Sikhs in Mohali. The website also had the screenshot of the video as its thumbnail image.





Thus, an old video from Mohali where Police inspector removed turban of a Sikh protester is shared with the false claim of Muslim masquerading as Sikh in ongoing farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Photos Of Police Using Water Cannon Viral Amid The Ongoing Farmers' Protest