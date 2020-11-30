Fact Check: Old Video From UK Shared As Farmers Raising Pro-Khalistan Slogans In Ongoing Protest

A video is being circulated on social media in regard to the ongoing farmers' protest. In the video, a man is seen shouting, "Pakistan Zindabad, Khalistan Zindabad." The video is being shared with the claim that Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during the ongoing farmers' protest. One of the posts is being shared with the caption, "Raising Pro-Khalistan slogans and holding Pakistan flags at a #FarmersProtest?? Are these really farmers??".

Raising Pro-Khalistan slogans and holding Pakistan flags at a #FarmersProtest?? Are these really farmers?? pic.twitter.com/GGxhUBG5XH — V.Saran (@TheSaran_TNBJP) November 28, 2020

We also received the video for verification on our mail id.

The farmers are protesting in Delhi against the three farm bills passed by the Central government; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These Bills were passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in September 2020. On September 28, President approved the bills making them act. Since then many farmers are protesting against the Bills accusing it of being anti-farmers and being in favour of capitalists. The farmers believe the Bills will remove the system of Minimum Support Price which worked in favour of farmers.

To protest against the Bills, farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation. The farmers marched towards Delhi is to seek attention from the government and get their demand of revoking farm Bills heard.

Since the farmers started their march towards Delhi, many right-wing ideologues suspect these farmers are Pro-Khalistani supporters who are protesting to demean the image of Central government. In the backdrop of this, many videos and images are being shared on social media to prove that the protest is 'Hijacked by Khalistanis'.

Punit Aggarwal, social media head of BJP and Priti Gandhi, National Social Media Convener of BJP's Mahila Morcha also shared the video with the context of farmers raising pro-Khalistan slogan during the protest.













The video is also shared by many on Facebook.

A YouTube channel also published the video accusing farmers of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claim:

The viral video showing Pro-Khalistan slogans raised with Pakistan flag in the background belongs to ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi.

Fact Check:

On doing a reverse search of below keyframe using InVid tool we found the video was published on July 1, 2019, on a YouTube channel.





A Facebook group, "Khalistan Youth" also shared the video on July 2, 2019.

On searching with keywords, 'Sikh, pro-Khalistan slogans' we found a full version of the same video was published by ANI on July 6, 2019. According to the report, the pro-Pakistan and Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in the United Kingdom during ICC World Cup 2019 matches.

According to a report of Deccan Chronicle, "Sikhs living in Leeds have categorically denounced the pro-Khalistan slogans raised during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup match held on June 29 in the United Kingdom."

Thus, an old video of Sikh raising Pro-Khalistan slogans from cricket World Cup match 2019 is being shared with a false context of slogans raised during ongoing farmers agitation.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Central Govt Isn't Providing Jobs Under 'Ek Parivar Ek Naukri' Scheme