Fact Check: Old Image Shared Claiming Farmers Are Also Protesting Against Article 370 In Ongoing Agitation

Since the passing of farm bills, the farmers have been protesting against the Act demanding it to be revoked as they consider it anti-farmers.To protest against the Bills, farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation.

In context to ongoing farmers protest in Delhi, a photo is being shared on social media in which Sikhs are holding a banner demanding to restore Article 370 and 35 A. Many are Tweeting this image with the claim that under the cover of farmers' protest, people are agitating against the revocation of Article 370. The image is being shared with the caption, "These ppl are actually confused on what they have been paid to protest against."

















The Farmers in the ongoing agitation are also protesting against abrogation of Article 370.

The Logical Indian did a Google reverse image search and found the image was published on the Facebook page, 'Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar' on August 8, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah revoked Article 370 and 35 A that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, another resolution was passed that bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This led to protest by many across India who stood in solidarity with Jammu and Kashmir.

President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), S. Simranjit Singh Mann has been vocal against the revocation of Article 370. According to a report published by The Quint on September 21, 2019, Simranjit Singh Mann's Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) along with several outfits like Dal Khalsa, United Akali Dal had announced a protest in solidarity with Kashmir in Delhi.

We also spoke to a member of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar who confirmed that they were protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A in 2019. They also confirmed that many members of their group are in Delhi to show their solidarity with protesting farmers but denied holding any protest seeking to restore Article 370 with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Thus, an old image has gone viral with the fake claim of people protesting against Article 370's revocation along with the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

