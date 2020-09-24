Fact Check: Old Video Shared To Claim Dalit Farmers Burnt Alive Amid Protests

Rajya Sabha passed two of the three big-ticket farm bills of the government by voice vote on September 20 amid unprecedented uproar and demonstrations.



In light of this, a disturbing video is being circulated with the claim that that farmers in UP were set on fire by goons for protesting land grabbing. "If farmers and labourers die, let them. They aren't Sushant after all. Farms, barns, and homes get ruined, let them…they aren't Kangana's office/ home after all (Translated from Hindi)" reads the caption of one such post.





At the time of writing this reprt the video was viewed over 31,000 times.



A Twitter user also claimed that the video is from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.





The video was also shared on Facebook.



The Logical Indian will not reproduce the video in the report due to its disturbing nature. Claim: A Dalit farmer was burnt alive in Amethi. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a report by The Times of India which was published in August 2019. The report stated that a married couple set themselves on fire at Surir police station in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh after the police failed to take action against 23-year-old Satyapal Singh, a local muscleman, who had been harassing them for long. Their minor son had recorded the video.





Therefore, the incident is from Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh and not Amethi. Also, it dates a year back and cannot be related to the recent farmer protests.

A Hindustan Times report on the incident identified the couple as Jogendra Singh, 40, and his wife Chandrawati. The couple had reached the police station around 10 am on August 29, 2019, and poured kerosene on themselves. People in the vicinity had rushed with blankets and rescued the couple. They both were rushed to a hospital in Mathura. Later, they were referred to Delhi for better treatment, the police had informed. "It has come to our knowledge that the couple had reached the Sureer police station to complain against a notorious person in Sureer Kalan village. They had lodged a complaint after an incident on August 23, but had a grievance that cops at Sureer police station were not responsive and took no action against the accused," SSP (Mathura) Shalabh Mathur was quoted as saying. "It is being investigated as to why no police action was taken against the accused. Sub-inspector Deepak Nagar accused of inaction by the couple has been suspended. More cops would face action, if found negligent in this case" Mathur had further said. According to SP (rural) Aditya Shukla, a case had been registered under Section 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of woman) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Satpal. Further, the DGP, UP, OP Singh had suspended two cops, including the SHO Arun Swaroh, and two other cops Deepak Nagar and Sunil Singh for dereliction of duty and he had also directed the SP to ensure immediate arrest of the main accused Satpal. Further, Mathura police on their official Twitter account had also put out a tweet on August 29, 2019, where the SSP briefed the media regarding the incident. According to him, the accused was arrested and an FIR was filed against the policemen who were complicit.

थाना सुरीर पर आत्मदाह का प्रयास करने वाले दम्पति के साथ दि0 23.08.2019 को हुई घटना मे वांछित चल रहे अभियुक्त सत्यपाल की गिरफ्तारी व दोषी पुलिसकर्मियो के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत करने के सम्बन्ध में Ssp-Mta द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/kIyl8VR84z — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) August 29, 2019