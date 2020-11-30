Fact Check: Post Viral On Social Media Claims Muslim Man Disguised As Sikh To Participate In Farmers' Protest

Since the passing of farm bills, the farmers have been protesting against the Act demanding it to be revoked as they consider it anti-farmers.To protest against the Bills, farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation.

In the context of the ongoing agitation in Delhi, a post is being shared on social media claiming that a Muslim man wearing a green turban participated in the farmers' protest. The post is being shared to support the narrative created by Bhartiya Janta Party supporters that the protest is not by farmers, rather its Khalistanis and Muslims who are disguised as farmers to discredit the image of BJP.

A Twitter user Renuka Jain shared the post with the caption, "This is how sponsored protests work!! Nazeer Mohammad turn into Navdeep Mohanpuria."

This is how sponsored protests work!! Nazeer Mohammad turn into Navdeep Mohanpuria. pic.twitter.com/ztrzHsJwDE — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) November 28, 2020

BJP's spokesperson from Uttar Pradesh, Shalabh Mani Tripathi also shared the post.

The post is also viral on Facebook.





Claim:

The man in the viral image is a Muslim disguised as Sikh to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for the Facebook profile of Nazeer Mohd and found the same image was posted by him on April 8, 2020. The person has now locked his profile after his image became viral.

One thing to note here is that the Bills were discussed and passed in Parliament in September after which the agitation started. Thus, this image has nothing to do with the recent farmers' protest.

