In the backdrop of Bihar elections, tweets from a Twitter handle purportedly belonging to politician Luv Sinha is getting viral. Luv Sinha is the son of actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and he is making his debut in politics with Bihar Assembly elections. He is Congress candidate from Bankipore constituency and is fighting against three-time BJP MLA Nitin Navin.

Many are sharing the tweets from the handle considering it to be belonging from Luv Sinha.









The Twitter handle has 3,755 followers and over 4,000 Tweets and is having the username Luv Sinha (@Luv_Sinha143). The account has continuously been putting controversial tweets.

Claim

Twitter handle @Luv_Sinha143 belongs to Luv Sinha.

The Logical Indian deep-dived in the Twitter handle @Luv_Sinha143 and observed that the account mostly has retweets from parody accounts of famous people.

TLI found the original Twitter handle of Luv Sinha is Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha). In this account, there are over 35,000 followers with only 195 followings including his father Shatrughan Sinha. While the other Twitter handle does not have Shatrughan Sinha as its follower.







Also, Luv Sinha's original Twitter handle has recent tweets mostly from Bihar elections campaign, while the same can not be seen in the other Twitter handle.



TLI also found the difference between the contents shared by both the Twitter handle on Twitonomy. While @LuvSinha shared and replied to Tweets mostly from his father, siblings and known figure, the contents shared and replied from @Luv_Sinha143 are from parody accounts. The contents of @Luv_Sinha143 mostly have tweets against the BJP government and Narendra Modi. Most of his hashtags are about Shaheen Bagh.













Luv Sinha's original account was created in 2012 and has always been active, according to the graph from Twitonomy, but @Luv_Sinha123 was created in January 2020 with irregular interactions.







Moreover, Luv Sinha has himself tweeted against the fake Twitter handle and asked his followers to report it.



https://t.co/7LQJ7MilAK please report this fake account and any other fake accounts. This is the only account I have on Twitter. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) October 21, 2020

Thus, TLI came to the conclusion that the Twitter handle @Luv_Sinha143 is a fake Twitter id masquerading as Luv Sinha.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



